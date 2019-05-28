Matt Janes: Turning mental health awareness into action

'For the last 400 years, in the West, we have treated mental health as if the head was detached from the body, but last time I looked, they were connected.'

The answer to good mental health lies in understanding the scientific connections between mind and body, explains neuroscience and mental health practitioner Matt Janes

The big, annual push to raise awareness for mental health is over. In fifty one weeks from now, when it returns, I hope to see Mental Health Awareness Week become Mental Health Action Week.

Before I retrained as a neuroscience and mental health practitioner, I worked in marketing. One of the foundational concepts in communicating the launch of a new product or service was AIDA (Awareness > Interest > Desire > Action).

With several years of mental health awareness campaigns now behind us, I believe that it is time to help companies to resolve the leading cause of employee long term absence, mental ill health[1].

But where do we start? Last year, despite there having been 71 million prescriptions written for antidepressants and, at the last count, over eight million reported cases of anxiety[2], the pathology of mental illness is not widely understood.

Furthermore, unlike physical illness, such as heart disease or cancer, there is no biomarker for mental illness. If we can't accurately diagnose it, how do we go about successfully treating it? And just as importantly, how do we prevent it, so that people can retain their mental health in the first place?

Prevention

To do the preventative piece, we first have to understand the problem and to do that, we must redress the way in which mental health has been approached since Descartes diagnosed the mind-body distinction.

But how, with regard to mental health, are they connected?

The way they're connected and the pathology to mental illness lies in the autonomic nervous system. The autonomic, or automatic, nervous system is a series of nerves, muscles and organs over which you have no conscious control. You are likely already aware of this system from the point of view of physical health, where your body is constantly regulating your blood pressure, blood sugar level and body temperature to maintain something called homeostasis, or equilibrium, where good physical health exists. The same is true of mental health.

There are two branches to the autonomic nervous system and mental health lies in them being in balance and mental illness lies in them being out of balance. The reason why some of us become mentally ill, with depression or anxiety, is due to the fact that we all have a different and genetically-determined physiology, biochemistry, psychology and health profile. This extends to whether each branch of this nervous system is naturally strong, moderate or weak.

Typically, anxiety sufferers have a strong sympathetic branch, also known as the fight or flight branch, which leads to a specific set of hormones and neurotransmitters being released by their body and brain, resulting in a heightened physiology.

On the contrary, sufferers of depression typically have weak sympathetic nerves and strong parasympathetic nerves, the opposing branch of the autonomic nervous system.

Under stress, whether it be psychological, nutritional, physical or environmental, this group of people experience a different suite of biochemistry to the sympathetic dominants, which leaves them in a state of melancholy, often unable to do even the simplest of tasks.

'Reflex tuning'

To regain and retain our mental health, we must rebalance our autonomic nervous system, which can be achieved through a process called ‘reflex tuning'. This involves manipulating our autonomic physiology through things such as nutrition and exercise.

Diet and supplementation have a significant and profound effect on autonomic physiology. For example, red meat is loaded with phenylalanine and tyrosine, the precursors to epinephrine and noradrenaline, the main sympathetic neurotransmitters.

Someone with naturally weak sympathetic and strong parasympathetic nerves, who may be suffering from melancholic depression, can therefore tune their autonomic physiology back into balance by eating a diet of high quality red meat.

In contrast, anxiety sufferers with strong sympathetic nerves can block this branch of their autonomic nervous system by eating a plant based diet.

Magnesium is the centre molecule of chlorophyll, which gives green vegetables their colour, and magnesium blocks the sympathetic system, helping to tune their physiology back into balance.

Furthermore, fruit and vegetables are loaded with potassium. Bananas and oranges each contain 300mg of potassium, which stimulates the parasympathetic system. Eating fruit and vegetables helps those with strong sympathetic and weak parasympathetic nerves back into balance. So there is not one diet that is suitable for everyone, some people thrive on a meat-based diet and others a plant based one.

Similarly, with exercise, you can help to fine tune your autonomic system into balance through your choice of movement. Slow body movement, such as those used in yoga and tai chi, inhibit the sympathetic branch and boost the parasympathetic branch, whereas fast exercise such as running does the reverse.

Everything operates through a part of the brain called the hypothalamus, the control centre of the autonomic nervous system, and works via a system of reciprocity, so as one branch dials up, the other dials down.

These are just some of the ways of fine tuning the autonomic nervous system, but hopefully this brief introduction provides an insight into how we can go about turning mental health awareness into action. For more information, or to contact Matt, visit mattjanes.com.

[1] Mental ill health, such as clinical depression and anxiety, is the leading cause of long term absence from work, Health and Wellbeing at Work report 2019, CIPD.

[2] There were 70.8m prescriptions written for antidepressants in 2018 and in the latest available figures, there were 8.3m reported cases of anxiety (2013 figure). Both statistics from NHS Digital.

