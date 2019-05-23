Combatting the 'coffee and cake' culture

Lifestyle consultant at welLBe Coaching shares her top tips on how employers can get invested in boosting the activity levels of their staff

The UK as a nation is moving less, with convenience and technology being two of the biggest factors why people don't get enough of the recommended 150 minutes of moderate activity a week.

It's no coincidence that obesity rates have risen alongside the increase in jobs requiring people to sit down for a large portion of their day, five or more days a week.

Jobs have evolved in response to technology, with laptops, smartphones and tablets all forming a major part of our day-to-day work. Yet with this technology allowing us to pretty much work at any time and from any location, why are many people still glued to their desks?

For some, not exercising has become habit itself, with the walk to the office from the car and back again quite worryingly being the only exercise a person might have. More than 60 per cent of adults are now classed as obese and we need to take action now to try and reverse this growing trend.

We know humans like to act in accordance with the behaviours of others (the term ‘social proof' has been coined in relation to how the actions of the majority have a huge persuasive impact on individuals). And the same studies of persuasion reveal the actions of those in a perceived position of authority are an even bigger influence on us than we might think.

If it's the office culture which is exacerbating the issue of sedentary staff, we'd recommend changing the culture of the workplace by encouraging staff to start new healthy habits, leading from the top and showing them that others are doing the same — these are fantastic mechanisms to get them on board initially.

Particularly in workplaces where there is a strong ‘coffee and cake' culture and a reliance on caffeine to get people through the day, exercise — or lack thereof — can have its side-effects. Inactivity raises the risk of a raft of health problems, such as heart disease, type-2 diabetes and some cancers.

So ensuring that your team get up and about more often is hugely beneficial to all involved, including the business. From reducing absence levels and increasing happiness, to boosting team morale and overall productivity.

So what can employers do to positively impact on their workplace culture to encourage everyone to move more, and as a result enhance team motivation, mental focus, happiness and productivity?

7 tips for employers:

Walking Meetings: If you're able to have a conversation with a member of staff or group of staff without the need to use any office tools and equipment, why not set up walking meetings as a way to improve yours and your team's activity levels? An hour's walk can require about 8,000 steps, which is almost the recommended daily target of 10,000 steps.

Balance Ball Chairs: These are essentially air-filled balls which staff can sit on at their desks. They might look a little strange, but they are highly effective at improving posture and core strength.

Fitness Breaks: If some of your team want to start making bigger steps, is there an opportunity to temporarily convert a spare room or office into a workout area?

Charity Events: Thinking about exercise in a negative way can hinder any possible progress, which is why training for a worthy cause is an effective way to get fit. As a team, you could all find a cause you're passionate about and arrange a 10K race to raise funds — and a date in the diary provides that deadline and urgency.

Take the Stairs: Yes, we've all heard about the benefits of taking the stairs rather than the lift. This actually stems from the idea that we should all be increasing our Non-Exercise Thermogenesis (NEAT) — the energy that we burn for everything we do that is not sleeping, eating or exercising. From walking to the printer, going to talk to a colleague at their desk rather than sending emails, making a drinks round or watering the plants — it all counts towards increasing your NEAT.

Accountability Groups: If your whole team is on-board with the idea of improving physical activity, creating a group where everyone engages, supports and motivates each other can be really effective at keeping everyone focussed.

Standing Desks: Though a more costly solution, standing desks are highly efficient at improving posture and boosting NEAT. In fact, it's one of the rising demands for millennial workers who, overall, are more health-conscious than other generations

There are strong links between sedentary lifestyles, mental health, and physical illness, and as such there are huge benefits to both employers and staff of focusing on physical and mental wellbeing as a priority, particularly to improve productivity.

Laura Butler runs weLBe Coaching