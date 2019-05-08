Alan Lakey: Gender differences

Remove joint life plans to reflect claims experience, writes CIExpert director

At CIExpert we are often asked why the plan comparison system focuses on single life plans.



There are many reasons for this, however first we have to ask why the adviser is considering a joint life plan instead of two single life versions.

Generally it is a knee-jerk reaction where advisers continue to do what they have always done and it is possible that they are also influenced by the marginal cost saving. However, knowledgeable advisers will ask a completely different question - "what is the best option for my client"?

It is indisputable that two single life plans offer a far wider level of cover than their joint life equivalent. The cost differential is minimal and the claim potential is doubled. Similarly, child cover is doubled providing a cushion for families devastated by any such diagnosis.

Moreover, the flexibility of effecting separate plans enables a protection portfolio to be constructed precisely around specific family requirements. In short, better value for money. Too often the cheapest is purchased as opposed to the best value.

Isn't it time for the industry to remove this option and take the route that Guardian has pioneered whereby a policy comprised of two linked single life plans?

Claims data

Notwithstanding the above, there are also vital statistical reasons for going down the separate single life route and these are predicated on the divergent claim potential for males and females.

As an industry we routinely trot out generic claims data showing that cancer produces around 63% of claims, with heart attack being 12%, stroke 7% and multiple sclerosis 4%.

Many advisers use this data to focus their analysis on those conditions that, statistically, seem more likely to result in claims. Whilst this appears sensible these all-encompassing claims stats disguise significant gender differences that must be recognised.

Most insurers fail to break down their claims results by gender but three major insurers which have been active in the market for over 20 years have provided us with full details enabling a valid gender comparison.

The figures used relate to both the 2016 and 2017 calendar years for Insurer 1, 2017 for Royal London whilst Scottish Widows has similarly provided a gender breakdown for its recently released 2018 claims. Table 1 highlights these differences.

Register your free place at the COVER Claims Convention

Cancer

Many advisers will be surprised to read that only 51% or thereabouts of male claims result from cancer whereas it's up to 77% for females. The typical claim age is the mid-forties and breast cancer and 37% of breast cancer diagnoses fall in the 40-59 age group.

Royal London and Scottish Widows have provided a breakdown of their paid cancer claims, shown in table 2, and these show that 32%-38%% of all cancer claims stem from breast cancer, representing almost 60% of all female cancer claims.

Bowel, cervical, ovarian and skin cancers comprise an additional 22% of female cancer claims. The major male cancer is of the prostate and this accounts for between 18%-25% of claims with lymphoma, bowel and skin cancer responsible for an additional 27%.

Heart Conditions

25%-30% of male claims stem from heart related conditions as opposed to a far lower 3%/6% for females, reflecting the reality that heart disease is primarily a male condition.

Stroke

The stats indicate that males are almost twice as likely to suffer as females. This figure is age dependant with females becoming more likely to claim post age 70.

Multiple Sclerosis

UK statistics show that the percentage of multiple sclerosis diagnoses for males is below 30%, a figure endorsed by the claim stats shown.

Table 1

Insurer 1 2016-17 Royal London 2017 Scottish Widows 2018 Major Insurer 1 Male Female Male Female Male Female Cancers (inc in situ) 50.4% 76.1% 52.3% 77.6% 51.0% 73.0% Heart conditions/surgery 25.2% 3.5% 30.5% 6.1% Heart attack 18.5% 2.6% 21.5% 3.3% 20.0% 5.0% Coronary artery by-pass 2.4% 0.1% 2.7% 0.3% Coronary angioplasty 1.2% 0.1% 2.2% 0.5% Aorta graft 0.9% 0.1% 0.3% 0.3% Heart valve surgery 2.2% 0.3% 3.0% 1.2% Open heart surgery 0.2% 0.1% 0.4% 0.3% Cardiomyopathy 0.2% 0.1% 0% 0.1% Stroke 8.1% 4.5% 7.9% 4.2% 9.0% 5.0% Multiple Sclerosis 3.8% 6.7% 1.6% 6.0% 3.0% 6.0%



Table 2

Royal London 2017 Scottish Widows 2018 Male Female Male Female Breast 0.3% 55.6% 59.4% Prostate 18.5% 25.4% Bowel 11.9% 5.9% 16.0% 6.4% Melanoma 8.2% 8.4% 13.0% 6.8% Oesophagus 2.7% 0.3% 7.2% Lymphoma 6.4% 3.4% 7.5% Lung 3.9% 2.2% 6.5% 5.6% Brain 3.9% 1.3% 5.9% Ovarian 4.5% 4.3% Uterine/Cervical 7.9% 3.4% 4.1% Pancreas 2.3% 1.0% Thyroid 1.1% 2.3% 3.7% Testicular 4.8% Kidney 4.6% 1.2% Leukaemia 4.3% 1.5% Tonsils 2.1% 0.3% Tongue 2.1% Other 15.0% 2.6% 18.3% 9.5%

Conclusion

Claims stats can prove misleading due to the variety of claim wordings used over the past 30 years as well as the proliferation of ‘new' conditions added since 2007.

Many insurers have also offered plans via direct and tied routes as well as via advisers and this provides for a variety different conditions and/or claims wordings. Nonetheless, in-depth claims stats act as an indicator of the value of the various conditions.

When advisers make critical illness recommendations to clients they need to have an awareness of the potential value of the various conditions.

Without this knowledge, or the use of a specialist comparison system that is able to perform such a task, they run the risk of proposing a plan which fails to offer the protection specific to both gender and age.

Alan Lakey is director of CIExpert