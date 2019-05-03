Lisa Martin: The art of protection advice

Advisers have an opportunity to develop more comprehensive conversations with mortgage clients

Helping clients secure their dream home is undoubtedly one of the best aspects of an adviser's job but with fewer people taking out protection policies, there is an argument for changing the conversation around house buying.

The Association of British Insurers revealed in its State of the Market 2019 report that the number of individual protection policies - such as life insurance and income protection - decreased in 2018[1] by more than 9% from 25.5m to 23.1m.

This is in spite of the fact total gross mortgage lending last year of £269.2 billion was more than double the rate in 2010 (£133 billion), according to the Building Societies Association.[2]

Research by Royal London showed a massive four out of five Britons (81%) with a mortgage have no income protection in place while just under three quarters (71%) have no protection in place should they become diagnosed with a critical illness.[3]

This demonstrates that advisers have an opportunity to develop a more comprehensive way of working with mortgage clients that navigates what many consider a delicate topic.

Nest egg

While health-related statistics are an important factor for a client when they are considering a protection policy, an adviser is more likely to get a better response if they help their clients realise the importance of protection themselves.

Asking a client neutral questions about their monthly income and expenditure is a sensible place to start as this can help ascertain if they have any excess income.

Clients could then be asked whether they have any savings and if they would be willing to use this nest egg to support themselves should they be unable to work. It is important to help clients understand how long their financial safety net - by means of their own savings or family support - would realistically last under the burden of all their financial commitments if they were unable to work.

This is especially important given 35% of households have no savings and of those that do, the average is just £1,205, according to Legal & General.[4]

Holistic approach

It is important to introduce the notion of protection in the very first conversation with a client about the house buying process. Rather than asking how much they have budgeted for their mortgage; an adviser should undertake an income vs cost expenditure analysis. The income, together with both contingency and future plans, being the most critical part of the discussion. This is essentially about providing holistic advice to clients and ensuring they are adequately protected should the worst happen.

You can ask questions such as:

‘If your income is reduced due to illness, redundancy or a downturn in work, how would this impact your expenditure on necessities and luxuries?'

Or: ‘What impact might this have on your wider family unit - both physically and emotionally?'

Presenting protection after the mortgage has been secured, might make the client believe it is an unnecessary add-on.

Advisers might also want to consider producing a short document for clients that can be sent out to enable them to become better informed about protection and its benefits. There is a wealth of useful facts and figures to be found online as well as example illustrations that set protection in context for clients. TMA Club has collated some of the best of these on the Protection Toolkit page on our website.

Important points to make in this literature might include that taking out protection earlier rather than later is likely to mean cheaper premiums.

Breaking down stereotypes

It is also worth stating that absence from work affects all types of people, not just those in supposedly dangerous jobs. A third of all long-term sickness absences in the UK are due to musculoskeletal conditions, such as a bad back, broken bones and strained ligaments, according to Royal London.[5] Absences in the banking and finance industry account for the same amount of all UK long-term absences as the manufacturing sector at 12% a piece[6], according to the insurer.

Documenting these discussions are also equally important. While there is currently no regulatory requirement for mortgage clients to take out protection, the FCA would no doubt take a more positive view of any advice firm that could prove it had discussed the product with its mortgage clients.

For example, in the case of a declined policy, a declaration signed by the client, confirming their understanding of the protection discussion and their declinature at the point in time, provides peace of mind for the adviser. In the event of any future unfortunate event happening, where a client may experience difficulties, it maintains a record that this cover was declined at the point of sale.

Protection however, should never be presented as a now or never product. Advisers wanting to truly embed protection into their businesses will ensure they regularly revisit clients to see if they have changed their minds about the product. Clients are increasingly becoming more attuned to discussions surrounding their mortgages and client circumstances should be regularly re-evaluated to ensure they take account of any changes in circumstances.

Ultimately, protection conversations are much more than just reciting a script at trigger points. If you believe in it then advising on protection becomes both a natural and vital part of any conversation with your client. Often, customers won't think twice about insuring their pets but when it comes their own lives or loved ones, a gentle reminder that not having a policy in place, should they ever need to call on it, can go a long way in helping what might be a difficult situation.

Lisa Martin is development director at TMA