Ian Sawyer: Remember when advisers were advisers?

The burden of administration on protection advisers is restricting market growth, writes Assured Futures MD

There was a time when the job title ‘protection adviser' pretty much summed up what the job was about.

You spoke to people about their personal circumstances; you got to know about their situation; you gave advice based on those details and your knowledge of the market; you made recommendations, wrote up the notes, and moved on to the next client.

But for many protection advisers those days are long gone. They've been replaced by a myriad of administration and underwriting related duties that have permeated their way into the advice process. Does anyone else miss the days of Commercial Union and General Accident with a one-page medical application and 90% acceptance rate?

Modern protection advice firms spend more time on administration than they do on customer service and advice. And we wonder why more firms don't sell protection. On average there are over 56 questions, both personal and medical, to explain, complete, submit, which can often then be followed by months of ongoing issues or queries.

Whether or not it is the actual adviser carrying out these roles isn't directly relevant - they are roles that didn't exist in distributor firms 10-20 years ago that do now and the smaller the firm is the more likely it is that the adviser will get involved. How many IFAs had a ‘tele-underwriting team' in 1999? Or even 2009?

At Assured Futures last year, we spent 61% of our overall time across all our people on admin and underwriting. And less than 40% giving advice.

We don't think that's right, and the consequence is that profit is being driven out of the market because distributors are doing what used to be the insurer's job.

I believe insurers acted with good intentions - the situation we're in now isn't directly their fault, but it's not the advisers' fault either.

And yes, some firms will have had their commission increased by a small margin. But the workload has more than doubled (trebled? quadrupled?) over the years while commission certainly has not.

It's time to stop and take a proper look at the process again - not just to save us poor advisers a bit of time and money - but to help us do what we are best at. And do more of it!

Ian Sawyer is managing director of Assured Futures