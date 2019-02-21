Dave Miller: Protection needs a nudge

Fixed mortgages reaching maturity provide the perfect chance to put cover in place, says IRESS expert

With borrowers remortgaging like it's 2008, advisers have a fresh opportunity to get into the protection discussion with clients over the coming months.

Remortgaging hit £9.2bn in October, the highest level since November 2008 as borrowers sought to lock into cheap mortgage deals while they still can.[1]

A combination of a high number of fixed mortgages reaching maturity and uncertainty around the economy means remortgaging levels are likely to remain robust for a while yet.

For many advisers and clients, this may well present the perfect chance to discuss options with the many mortgage borrowers who do not have any cover in place. Growing uncertainty around the outlook for the UK economy may also provide fresh incentive to talk protection, particularly where cover wasn't taken out with the initial mortgage.

Need

That advisers could benefit from greater support in this area is borne out by data. Eight in 10 people with a mortgage have no income protection in place, while four in 10 do not have any life cover and 71% are without critical illness cover, according to the most recent State of the Protection Nation report from Royal London.

The reasons for low take-up of income protection in particular are well documented elsewhere.

Most are issues that advisers can do little about, while the often onerous task of getting a mortgage processed and signed off can mean that there is little time or space to consider additional aspects such as protection.

Trigger

Advisers also know only too well that protection isn't something that clients will ask about. While reviewing mortgages and other financial affairs provides an opening for the ‘protection conversation', in most cases protection is sold rather than bought.

In other words, the adviser will often need to raise awareness of the need, explain the products that could meet it and underscore the value of having a protection policy in place.

It is not a box to be ticked - the conversation can become detailed and the product difficult to sell, particularly when the main focus of both adviser and client is on securing the mortgage.

Solution

Technology can ease the load here, as it does with so many processes and aspects of advisory business. In particular, client portals can help make the mortgage process far more manageable and streamlined, creating more time and space for to discuss protection needs.

By reducing administration and mistakes it can deliver further significant time savings, while client portals can also be used to issue prompts and provide various forms of nudges.

A protection nudge can be as valuable - and could perhaps be even more effective - when the client is reviewing their mortgage or seeking to remortgage. Many clients will be more likely to consider protection options once their mortgage is up and running - they have got used to making mortgage payments and they have a clearer picture of how their finances look once a loan is being paid off.

Value

Some borrowers may also find that taking out the mortgage initially is more than enough to think about, particularly where they are concurrently involved in a property transaction.

Indicative protection quotes can be provided, alongside the mortgage quotes, without having to make numerous time-consuming enquiries, while advisers and clients can more quickly and easily assess product features and costs.

Client portals are increasingly important to advice businesses and they can add value in many ways.

One of the most important benefits, that might also be somewhat overlooked, is the level of control this offers advisers - providing the visible link to the client between the mortgage and the protection need, at a time of the advisers choosing. This presents a great retention opportunity for advisers as they will be seen as adding value to their existing clients and engaging them with an appropriate and timely service.

Now might be a very good time to find out just how technology can make the protection conversation go much further.

Dave Miller is executive general manager (commercial) at IRESS