Alaana Linney: Shifting workplace stigma - HPV

Bupa Health Clinics director debunks some myths about human papillomavirus

I recently wrote an opinion piece about gender diversity and how women's health plays into it. I felt compelled to write about the subject again after news this week highlighted that women could be being put off life-saving cervical cancer screening because of stigma and misunderstanding around human papillomavirus (HPV): a very common infection that is spread through close skin-to-skin contact, typically sexual activity.

This made me think how businesses and healthcare leaders like ourselves can be part of the movement in shifting this stigma around HPV and other female health subjects, menopause being one, but that's for another post.

The real concern is that women are avoiding cervical screening tests because of a fear that having one will detect HPV. They are led to believe that having HPV leaves them faced with an uncomfortable conversation with their partner. Five million women are outside of their smear cycle, with three quarters citing embarrassment as the reason, which is extremely worrying. With this in mind and the fact that HPV is found in eight out of 10 women, it is something that they should be comfortable to talk about openly.

As a female leader in a healthcare business that is passionate about championing diversity and inclusion, I want to see female health being addressed in the workplace, and I think HPV is one to add to that agenda. We need to listen to what women are saying and address their fears by highlighting fact from fiction.

Encouraging employees to discuss personal health problems that they perhaps don't feel comfortable talking about at home, such as HPV, in the workplace, can only be a positive step. We need to help businesses understand health issues better and we can start by demystifying the myths around subjects like HPV. Bupa Health Clinics saw a 56% uplift in Female Health Assessments in October 2018 compared to the previous year, which shows that more women are coming forward to understand more about their health and get advice from clinical experts to help learn the truth.

We conducted research last year which revealed the most common health myths falsely believed by women. Here are the facts behind the HPV myths, something businesses should consider using when developing any health materials for the workplace. Knowing the little things could make a huge difference:

Myth 1: HPV isn't transmitted through sexual activity

HPV is typically spread during sexual activity, but it can also be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact in other ways. HPV infections may also be congenital, e.g. you can be born with it.

Myth 2: HPV means you have cervical cancer

While almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV, it's important to understand that having the virus doesn't always mean you have early signs of the cancer. There are more than 100 types of HPV and many of them are harmless. The most important thing is to have regular cervical screening tests so any abnormality derived from HPV - harmful or not - can be detected.

Myth 3: HPV never goes away

A person's immune system will naturally get rid of the virus, so there isn't a specific treatment someone can take to cure it. Because there isn't a treatment it makes cervical screening vitally important because it can identify cell changes, known as abnormalities, which are caused by having HPV.

Myth 4: Having HPV indicates infidelity

This is one of the most important myths to be aware of because a lack of clarity could easily cause a relationship to breakdown, which in turn can cause problems at work if an employee is suffering with a personal matter. The truth is HPV doesn't have any symptoms so it can stay in the body for many years without causing any issues. It certainly isn't a sign that someone has been unfaithful because there is no way of knowing when or where the virus came from.

Myth 5: I've had the HPV vaccine so I can't get it

The HPV vaccine does not offer complete protection so, even if you have had it, it is still very important to have regular cervical screening tests.

Alaana Linney is director of Bupa Health Clinics