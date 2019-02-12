Vicky Churcher: Insurance upcycling

Do we really need to rethink the market? AIG Life's intermediary director asks

Assured Futures' Ian Sawyer quite rightly commented recently that as an industry, we need to increase take-up of income protection, yet we face a challenge as customers often compromise on their buying decisions and choose one product such as critical illness over the other.

His suggestion is that combining two types of insurance would go a long way towards helping customers get full protection - and I have to agree. However, my view is we do not necessarily need to rethink the market.

As most of us already know, income protection has a great role to play in helping to protect family's finances. It offers a range of payment options and deferred periods to help intermediaries adjust cover to fit with need and affordability. Intermediaries regularly tell me, as Ian says, that they have difficulty getting their clients to consider both critical illness and income protection and that the customer will tend to choose critical illness at the expense of income protection.

Total disability

Offering a combination of critical illness and income protection-like options that sit outside the traditional definitions is maybe what is needed. There are insurance innovations developed years ago aimed at increasing customer engagement and take up of protection. Maybe it's time to revisit the options that might have previously seemed a little radical.

For example, did you know that AIG's critical illness cover has an option that allows customers to draw down 1% of their sum assured each month if they are too sick or injured to work, or carry out daily tasks? It's called 'total disability', though not to be confused with 'total permanent disability'.

You might not remember this because it sits outside the traditional critical illness product features. However, this little bit of innovation created years ago stands up to Ian's challenge. It combines our comprehensive critical illness cover with the added advantage that customers can access money if they are not eligible for a critical illness claim but are too sick or injured to work.

Adding an income protection-like drawdown option to critical illness cover can give more options to more customers such as contractors and freelancers who might lose interest in going through the traditional income protection application process - where they need to provide evidence of erratic earnings. It could also be suitable for homemakers - to protect the family finances should mum or dad be so ill they are unable to run the home without help.

Existing options

There are other blended cover options, or riders, in the market too. British Friendly includes a death benefit on its income protection plans. And like many other providers (including AIG), terminal illness options are either included on IP or offered as an add-on.

LV= will also pay parents up to £25,000 in a lump sum if their child is diagnosed with a specific illness - making it a combination of income protection and children's critical illness.

Ian's challenge to the industry asking how we help more customers is very welcome and we should always consider how we meet the needs of all our customers. We could start by reviewing what solutions and innovations insurers already offer in the market rather than always thinking about creating something new. Think of it as insurance upcycling.

Vicky Churcher is intermediary director of AIG Life