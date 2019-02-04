Paul Roberts: The 'C' word

"While the rates of cancer survival continue to improve the necessity for protection increases with it," Paul Roberts, head of protection, Old Mutual Wealth

More people are talking about cancer, so why aren't advisers selling more policies?

Today (4 February) is World Cancer Day and while there seems to be a different day for almost every ailment nowadays, this one in particular should serve as a reminder to the financial advice industry about protection's crucial role in the planning process.

The day's purpose is in essence to help prevent, detect and treat the disease and positive cancer survival statistics recently released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) support the view that we might just be getting somewhere.

According to the stats, if someone is diagnosed with melanoma of the skin, prostate or breast cancer at stage 1, then they now have the same chance of surviving for one year after diagnosis as an individual in the general population does. Similarly, the statistics show positively that people are increasingly living for over five years post-diagnosis for a range of different cancers.

While this is clearly a positive trend, if cancer stops someone from being able to work or forces them to pay out vast sums for treatment, they then might be left alive but with no quality of life and protection can provide a much needed lifeline.

Most advisers recognise how valuable protection is, particularly in relation to cancer so it begs the question, why are protection policies continuing to be undersold?

Taboo?

Often the feedback is that having a frank conversation with a client about subjects such as cancer and their health is difficult to broach and intrusive. However, this is not a viewpoint mirrored by the general population, as a recent YouGov study* we commissioned found that just under two-thirds of people are happy to talk about their physical health with their friends and family. Such statistics should give advisers some comfort that while they are not necessarily their clients' friends or family, the topic is not as taboo as they might think.

Similarly, while this is not true across the board, there is still a lingering view that protection is only useful when someone needs to claim. However, the protection market has moved on drastically and these products can now do far more than simply dig someone out of a tricky monetary situation.

Making a claim

Clearly, the natural first port of call for someone diagnosed with a cancer covered by their plan should still be to call the claims team. Nonetheless, many products offer less tangible but in some cases equally valuable support which is not simply a cash lump sum.

Increasingly, providers are including emotional and medical support services as part of their plans which gives claimants and their family's psychological support before, during and after treatment. Sometimes the worst pain of cancer can be the emotional trauma it brings to the sufferer and their family and an experienced helping hand that can provide advice and support which could prove crucial to someone's recovery.

World Cancer Day for the financial adviser community should therefore be a reminder that while the rates of cancer survival continue to improve the necessity for protection increases with it. Making sure someone has this type of product should not be seen as simply another cog in the financial planning process but the right and necessary thing to do.

Paul Roberts is head of protection at Old Mutual Wealth

*YouGov survey commissioned by Quilter, October 2018, of 2000 respondents from across the UK