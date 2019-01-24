Dr Petra Simic: Making a desk diagnosis

Bupa medical director explores five things employers should watch out for in the workplace

Half (49%) of employees in the UK say they speak to colleagues about health concerns before sharing it with a partner or loved one. This willingness from us to be open at work offers employers a great opportunity to support employee health and wellbeing in 2019.

Given we spend a considerable amount of our time at work, it is understandable that if we are sat next to a colleague for almost 40 hours a week that some of us may start to discuss elements of our personal life with them. Almost half (46%) of employees actually admitted they prefer to talk about health with a colleague over a loved one, with more than a third (39%) saying they found this easier as they are less likely to worry.

What surprised me most in our research is the things we are opening up about. Stress, sleep, anxiety and weight problems are among the main concerns being discussed with colleagues. This shows that we're not shying away from increasingly common mental health concerns. As a health professional, that's really reassuring to know since mental health accounted for the majority of the 26 million working days lost last year, with 26 days lost per person suffering from stress, depression or anxiety[1].

Knowing employees are confiding in each other about health offers employers an opportunity to positively impact workforce wellbeing.

But how can they do this? From creating a culture where people feel comfortable talking about their health through to offering them a health assessment, this will go a long way to creating a healthy and productive work environment.

For employers to take their workforce's health seriously for 2019, here are my top tips:

1. Be flexible

Over half (57%) of Britons said they would visit a GP at work if they had the option. We know that this is not always an option for employers but let's encourage employees to take time away from their work to visit a doctor. Whether that means leaving early, coming in late, or taking an extended lunch. Business leaders should be encouraging health appointments by allowing flexibility.

2. Watch for presenteeism

Presenteeism is driven by many things, including fears over job security and worries about how being off sick is perceived within the business. However, taking time off when needed is better than soldiering on. It's important that employers encourage unwell employees to go home and rest up, and to recognise if an employee just needs a bit more flexibility - for example, giving them the option to work from home if they aren't feeling 100%. Failing to take it easy during a period of sickness can worsen health problems and, if it's a viral illness, there's a significant likelihood that it will spread within the workplace, causing more widespread absence.

3. Operate an open-door policy

Encourage colleagues at all levels, from leaders through to entry level, to be open about any health issues they might be experiencing. This open culture will help encourage people to feel comfortable to share what they're going through and in turn, receive help towards a solution.

4. Put health on the agenda

In a reportby Bupa UK, 87% of respondents said they expect employers to do all they can to support their health and wellbeing, so it's important to implement a wellness plan that promotes good health and offers support. Make it inclusive and part of weekly team meetings to talk about what you can do to help. This could include inviting mental health experts into the office to offer guidance and support or having specialist consultations during awareness periods such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You could also set up sessions on behaviour change to empower employees to reduce or curb unhealthy habits such as smoking and drinking.

5. Lead by example

The link between work-life balance and health is strong. Employers should encourage employees to leave on time; leading by example will ensure they know it's okay to disconnect once they leave the office - that means no expectation to check and respond to emails. Leaving on time and disconnecting from work could mean someone getting home an hour earlier, making the school pick up on time or making it to the gym class they promised themselves they'd go to. These small differences can have a huge impact on someone's physical and mental wellbeing and in turn help them to feel more refreshed and motivated when they're back at work the next day.

Dr Petra Simic is medical director of Bupa Health Clinics

[1] http://www.hse.gov.uk/statistics/dayslost.htm