Dr Kenny Livingstone: Entering the modern era

In light of his firm's newly updated on-demand GP service for employers, ZoomDoc's CEO and founder explores flexible benefits

From discounted cinema tickets to gym memberships, it is evident that the employee benefits space is growing at a rapid pace and that British businesses have an appetite for this kind of benefit.

Wellness, in some form or another, is also a popular focus for office benefits, with the likes of fresh fruit and cycle to work schemes in abundance.

This is a sign of progress, but such schemes are not necessarily addressing the fact that many British office workers now regularly come into work sick.

In fact, research by ZoomDoc, an on-demand healthcare provider, has shown that 87% of employees come into work sick at least once a year. These are the same employees who get burnt out and run down and end up with that dreaded office cold, that inevitably spreads to all of their colleagues. This costs employers thousands of pounds every year in staff absences and presenteeism.

Doctor's perspective

Whereas the options available to HR directors and employees seem to be limitless, from this doctor's perspective, it is clear that no more than the basics are still being offered to staff when it comes to healthcare.

We remain in the dark ages when it comes to the implementation of healthcare benefits. In fact, earlier this year, research by Cipr and Bupa showed that businesses are being taxed out of offering healthcare benefits, a move which is adding further pressure to the NHS.

Whether an employee is suffering from a mild cold or flu or something more serious such as tonsillitis, it'is important to acknowledge that these conditions, whilst common, usually require treatment. In fact, some of the most common ailments can be the most debilitating for those who face pressures to continue working whilst feeling unwell.

Of course, we can't cure the common cold. However, we can address the fact that staff do not have the time to access GP support when needed. Waiting times for a GP appointment in Greater London, for instance, can take up to 10 days.

Flexible benefits

A typical healthcare benefit is either to provide perks which encourage healthy lifestyle choices or provide private medical insurance (PMI). Both are fantastic additions to an employee benefits package, but both fail to address a glaring gap in healthcare benefits: access to primary care.

Flexible healthcare benefits are a unique and timely solution to this problem. A lot of younger workers do not choose to opt in to receive PMI, as they are less likely to worry about their secondary healthcare needs. However, the majority of these workers are very likely to suffer from ailments such as throat infections and the flu. They are also amongst those less likely to feel comfortable about taking time off due to the fact that they feel they need to go above and beyond to establish themselves on the career ladder.

Offering them access to on-demand healthcare services - a GP they can access instantly via video, phone or face to face consultations is a great way to ensure that employees are supported. Employees can save time on going to the doctor, recover from illnesses quickly and avoid coming into work sick.

The opportunities are limitless. Partnerships with additional providers, such as those offering mental health support services, mean that organisations can offer comprehensive healthcare benefits packages to their staff, adding value to their business by supporting the wellbeing of their workforce in a pragmatic and timely way.

This is not to say that there isn't value in PMI and the wellness options out there today. It's important to incentivise your employees to move more and eat healthily as we now spend the majority of our time working. It is also important to provide them with PMI in order to support their wider, secondary healthcare needs. It is clear that this has now been recognised by businesses and that we are progressing in the right direction.



NHS

The fear surrounding healthcare benefits has always relied on an assumption that they will infringe on the NHS and somehow undermine a national treasure. Comparisons are made to the USA, but the situation is clearly incomparable. It is odd that there is so little acknowledgment of the ways in which businesses implementing PMI and healthcare benefits are supporting our society.

In order to make employee healthcare benefits a vital and necessary aspect of our working lives, we need to do more to progress our understanding of what employee healthcare benefits can offer to staff. Primary care is an essential part of this.

One of the prevailing issues with the current PMI benefit is that it rarely, if ever, covers this expense, which could be easily spared.

Incorporating flexible healthcare offerings into PMI should not be a challenge as there are a number of providers offering on-demand healthcare services. By incorporating on-demand healthcare, PMI can enter the modern era and appeal to employees at all levels and ages.

Everyone needs to have access to a doctor and what could be more appealing than timely, comprehensive healthcare support which benefits both the employer and the employee?

The future of healthcare benefits with the UK is looking promising. More and more innovative approaches and wellness offerings are entering the market.

If we take this opportunity to present businesses with an innovative and genuinely useful offering, we will be able to offer comprehensive and pragmatic support through flexible healthcare benefits. We need to work towards achieving this goal.

Dr Kenny Livingstone is CEO and founder of ZoomDoc