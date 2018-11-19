Andrew Bower: The fight against oral cancer

To coincide with November's Mouth Cancer Action Month, Unum's managing director explores four ways that employees can combat oral cancer

More than 8,300 people in the UK are diagnosed with mouth cancer each year[1], yet it's estimated that over the next decade almost half of people diagnosed with mouth cancer will die from it because of late detection[2].

David Arnold of the Oral Health Foundation, a charitable organisation that runs the Mouth Cancer Action Month awareness campaign throughout November each year, says that survival rates for mouth cancer have barely improved over the last 20-30 years, and this is because too many cases are simply caught too late.

With more people dying each year from mouth cancer than testicular and cervical cancer combined[3], health and group risk protection industries need to raise awareness about the lifestyle factors that increase the risk of developing the disease and encourage more companies to help their employees take advantage of prevention and early detection that comes with regular oral health checks.

Here are four ways to participate in the fight against oral cancer:

1. Get regular check-ups

In recent studies, researchers found that almost one in five of adults only visit their dentist when they have a problem with their teeth[4], and almost a third are worried they won't be able to afford treatment when they visit[5].

Many people may have a perception when it comes to visiting the dentist they simply help to keep your teeth nice and clean, but the reality is dentists do far more. During a routine check-up, a dentist will do a visual and manual examination for the early signs of mouth cancer - and early detection can be critical for saving one's life.

Although it is important to keep an eye out for symptoms at home, a dentist will be able to perform a thorough mouth exam in difficult to reach places, so regular check-ups are essential.

Providing dental insurance - even on a voluntary or employee-paid basis - can encourage employees to schedule appointments on a regular basis, increasing the likelihood of catching and treating mouth cancer at an early stage.

2. Spot the signs

Despite being the cause of more fatalities per year than road traffic accidents[6], many people are unaware of the signs and symptoms of mouth cancer.

Mouth cancer can affect the lips, tongue, cheeks and throat, so it is important to watch out for changes in the mouth, such as unusual bumps, red or white patches, and painless ulcers that take more than three weeks to heal.

Anyone spotting these signs should visit their doctor or dentist immediately and get checked out. While there may be another explanation, according to the Oral Health Foundation if mouth cancer is suspected, early detection can improve survival outcome.

Knowing the gravity of this illness and the importance of early detection and prevention, employers should be increasingly engaged with the well-being of their employees - and oral health is a critical component of overall health.

Sharing tips and advice for how employees can spot the signs is a great way to raise awareness, then signposting them to resources where they can get more information. Giving employees time off during their working hours to attend dental visits is another way to signal to employees that oral health should be a priority.

3. Take action to lower the risks

The Oral Health Foundation says that almost 91% of diagnoses of mouth cancer in the UK are related to lifestyle, and risk factors that contribute to mouth cancer include using tobacco, drinking alcohol to excess, and the human papillomavirus (HPV) [7].

What we eat can also reportedly have an impact. According to the Oral Health Foundation, research shows that a healthy diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables can help reduce the risk of mouth cancer[8].

Maintaining a balanced diet also has a positive impact on the mouth's general wellbeing. Constantly snacking on sugary food and drinks throughout the day leaves our teeth under constant attack, advises Arnold.

Without a chance to recover, teeth are at greater risk of decay and erosion, leading to fillings and extractions. This is not only unpleasant for the employee but unprofitable for the employer, who will be without that member of staff during their treatment.

4. Cover for the family - including aging parents

Getting children started with good oral hygiene habits including regular dental check-ups can set them up for better habits in the long run. Many group dental providers allow employees to have children as dependents on their plans, and even if children don't have concerns with their teeth, childhood is a critical time to learn healthy habits.

Encourage employers and employees to take advantage of expanded dependent cover whenever possible.

With age comes greater exposure to environmental factors that could cause a person to become more likely to contract oral cancer. Don't risk the health of aging parents by overlooking them on dental plan. Providers like Unum Dental can include an optional feature to allow dental cover to be extended to employees' aging parents, in addition to children, as an innovative new feature.

We all have a role to play in combating dental cover, and I encourage everyone to take accountability for doing more to prevent more loss of lives to this disease.

Andrew Bower is managing director of Unum