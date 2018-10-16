Eugene Farrell: The value of employee assistance

AXA PPP healthcare's corporate mental health lead explores the workings of the recently launched EAP ROI calculator - and how it can benefit advisers

Last month the UK Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA) launched its Return on Investment (ROI) tool. [1,2]

Developed with the Institute of Employment Studies and UK EAPA, the tool predicts the ROI from an employee assistance programme (EAP) following user input of some simple parameters.

These include employee population, industry type, location, utilisation level and the per capita cost rate for the programme.

The tool was developed after extensive research on EAPs and their effects on the workplace and employee performance.

The engine driving the tool uses data on absence, presenteeism, productivity and the use of EAP services to predict the return to the organisation for the investment made in the EAP premium.

It is pretty simple to use and the result is shown immediately. For example, a group of 500 employees in the agriculture sector using a full service EAP (this includes both telephone and face-to-face counselling) at £15 per head and a mere 1% utilisation provides a return of £4.27 per pound invested. For 5% utilisation, the figure remains at £4.27 and for 10% the figure is £6.91. For other sectors the result can be different. For example, at 1% utilisation the finance sector yields a return of £6.91 while public sector yields £4.03. If the user wishes, the result can be e-mailed to them.

How can advisers apply the tool?

Advisers can use the tool to demonstrate the insight and value they can bring to their clients in helping them to understand the role an EAP can play in developing their strategy for managing employee wellbeing.

This can be particularly helpful where clients are unsure or unaware of the potential size of the impact of mental ill health on employees' performance and how EAPs can help them to deal more effectively with the pressures in their lives - and in turn help to prevent them from spiralling into stress, anxiety and even depression. Putting a price on cost savings may be just the information clients need to decide what to invest in.

While the model does not specify the EAP's affect on absence or productivity per se (these are included in the ROI calculation), these are aspects of wellbeing and performance management where advisers can show their mettle by exploring them with their clients. And, in turn, adding greater consultative value to their conversation.

EAP providers' charges can be compared to show clients their impact on the ROI. Also key to advisers' conversations with clients is showing how increasing EAP utilisation can affect the ROI, as illustrated above. Broadly and generally, more is more. This is helpful when highlighting the need for employers to keep on promoting their EAP to maintain awareness and utilisation. When deciding how best to achieve this, advisers can work with clients to weigh up the time and cost that'll be needed to make the most of the service.

It's important to note that organisations that have well promoted workplace wellbeing programmes will be likelier to have greater levels of EAP utilisation than those whose approach to wellbeing management is less well developed. This is especially so for employers whose wellbeing programmes have a specific focus on supporting mental health. Therefore investing effort into a wellbeing programme can have a positive effect on the EAP's return as a consequence.

The tool can also be used to predict the return on a group income protection embedded EAP albeit to do so advisers will need to know or have a reasonable estimate of the cost. This may, for example, be useful for showing the positive impact of promotional activity to push up the organisation's EAP utilisation on the ROI.

The model assumptions are based upon known statistics for absence, presenteeism and use of EAP services. The figures are annual, and therefore the returns are based upon the annual investment and the return over a year.

Putting the tool through its paces, it looks like a premium of £40 per head and 1% utilisation is just about break even for any group size. Given the rates currently on offer in the UK EAP market, it is unlikely that you would see a premium at this level. Therefore this model would appear to show it is likely an EAP will represent a positive investment for advisers' clients.

Eugene Farrell is mental health lead for large corporate business at AXA PPP healthcare and current vice-chair of the UK EAPA

[1] Adam Saville (September 2018). Return of investment calculator for EAPs launched

[2] Neil Mountford (September 2018). EAP calculator delivers ROI figures for a future of benchmarking