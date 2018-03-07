Paul Yates: Paradigm shift

iPipeline's product strategy director explores the rise of insuretech and the future of protection

For the first time - arguably in a long time - there's a tangible buzz in the protection industry.

It is driven, in part, by the growing realisation that insurance technology can be used for a lot more than just improving quote, sales and claims processes. It can also be used as a powerful tool to engage customers.

This has all the hallmarks of a paradigm shift in the industry. Out with one-size-fits-all. Finally.

Bought not sold?

It's no wonder that products like income protection are traditionally known to be ‘sold, not bought': customers and all their differing needs are effectively shoe-horned into them.

Instead, basic marketing principles of ‘know your customer' are now coming into play as we enter the age of personalisation.

Advisers are seeing big demand for products designed for common conditions - such as diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure - and different consumer segments, including renters, the self-employed and gig workers, new parents, and those choosing a later or phased retirement, to name but a few groups.

As part of this, new forms of distribution model will help us be as visible as the man from the Pru back in the late 19th Century, yet with the speed, efficiency and reach that 21st Century consumers require.

Think Lemonade. This US insurer, launched this year, promises ‘Instant Everything' with 90 seconds to get insured and three minutes to get paid, along with giving back any premiums left in the pot to good causes that its customers care about.

All of this is made possible now thanks to technology and digitisation.

Head of market management at Zurich, Peter Hamilton, agrees. "Ease of access/process is definitely something to continually work on, although there are other challenges too," he says. "Research we carried out last August with YouGov highlighted that one of the main barriers to people having cover is perceived expense - and customers typically overestimate the price by two-to-three times, so we need to do more to get the message across that cover is both important and affordable.

"One response to this was our ‘selfie app' - using technology to help people understand what the true cost of protection is in an engaging and entertaining way."

Changing tide

The shift has begun. We're already seeing personalised protection solutions such as Royal London's product specifically for Diabetics and The Exeter's Managed Life product aimed at people with type 2 diabetes or a high body mass index.

We're also seeing products geared to larger customer segments. Aviva is the latest to offer income protection suitable for the self-employed and contractors with its Living Costs Protection product.

But this is only the beginning. There are many more areas ripe for development.

"Lemonade are interesting from a number of perspectives," adds Hamilton. "There has certainly been some clever technology behind what they're doing, and they have a neat app.

"They also want to address the belief that insurers make money by denying claims, leading to a cycle of distrust, with huge sums leaking out of the system through a combination of inflated claims and the cost of fraud prevention measures," he continues.

"It's this second point that I think is the most interesting and challenging for mainstream insurers, rather than simply technological disruption. The Lemonade approach involves the application of behavioural insights to try and remove what they argue is an experience that's adversarial and distrustful. They analyse behaviours to see what brings out the best and worst in us and look to improve the behaviours of all involved.

"We need to seek out ways to improve our collective reputation, whether deserved or not, and Lemonade's approach provides a timely challenge."

Life cycle flexibility

According to recent research from iPipeline, the most important type of product advisers would like to see is something that offers flexibility throughout the life of the policy to help meet customers' evolving needs.

There are a growing number of adults who do not fit the old protection model, generally focused on people buying a house. More people than ever are renting rather than buying with analysis from PwC claiming that the UK will become a nation of renters by 2025.

67% of advisers said they wanted to see personalised products for these kind of differing consumer segments. Whilst a huge 90% wanted to see personalised products for common conditions. A big and growing segment of the population are living with long-standing medical conditions and simply can't get cover.

For example, over four million people in the UK are currently living with diabetes, while around one-in-three adults has high blood pressure. We are getting there, as mentioned earlier. Consider also that 10 years ago, it would be impossible to get any kind of cover for a client diagnosed with HIV, yet now you can. Not with a specific product but that's the way we're heading.

Paid claim proof

"There are too many customers who believe insurers pay out less than 50% of claims" says Mr Hamilton. "To address this directly, we took out poster ads on train stations and elsewhere last year highlighting that we paid 99% of all life and GI claims. We need to actively promote the positive stories behind the many thousands of claims we collectively pay every year.

"Technology is an opportunity rather than a threat," he adds. "The challenge is changing public perceptions and behaviours, so that they expect claims to be paid, they trust us with their data and expect us to use it to craft better, bespoke propositions and communications for them, that insurance is seen as a social good, not a necessary evil and that there is a genuine community of interest."

Providers are already much more geared up to offer clear, quick and accurate quote generation. Plus, personal risk and protection reporting from some is very slick, personalised and informative, helping clients make more informed decisions.

It's not too far a leap to next expect to see much more flexible and tailored products from providers in due course. The age of personalisation in protection is coming.

Paul Yates is product strategy director at iPipeline