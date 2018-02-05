Mental health: Insurance underwriters are human beings too

Following the recent article by The Guardian, specialist adviser Kathryn Knowles discusses changing industry perception and applying her own experiences of mental illness to her work for Cura.

I think, the majority of us, read or at least heard about the recent article in The Guardian, about mental health and insurance.

There's no hiding from it, the article fed directly into the perception that the insurance industry is a money-hungry monster: out to rip off ordinary Jo citizen.

"But, is this fair?"

I have a unique perspective on this, I am a protection adviser and I also have a history of mental health issues.

Managing clients' expectations is a huge obstacle when it comes to insuring people with medical conditions.

One of the ways that I am tackling this is to produce short videos, discussing different underwriting considerations, and how they are seen by insurers.

On a personal level, 10 years ago I applied for life and critical illness cover and was told that if I wanted the cover, I would have to pay a rated premium.

"I won't lie, this was a real kick in the teeth."

I had battled anxiety issues, had agoraphobia, but had been doing well for a number of years.

There I was feeling fine, then the big hungry insurance monster told me that I still wasn't back to normal.

I knew I couldn't fight the decision at that point, I just accepted it, but it also made me angry.

Why aren't I normal? Why do they think I'm more likely to die because I get anxious when I feel trapped?

Do they think I'm going to kill myself?

"Then, stuff you, insurance monster!"

Determined to be ‘normal', I reviewed my policies a number of years later and secured standard terms for my cover.

Don't get me wrong we had to fight for it.

The difference this time? The insurance underwriters seemed to be more human.

Empathy was starting to show. Trigger events that caused my mental health woes were taken into consideration.

I spoke to an underwriter who agreed that buying a house that was a bombsite needing complete renovation, doing a doctorate and being ill whilst on a plane, all within a short time period, would have been a highly stressful time for anybody.

"I felt listened to and respected."

Professionally, I have arranged cover for people with a range of mental health disclosures including anxiety, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, self-harm and suicide attempts.

The policies I have arranged are based on standard terms, special terms (premium increases or exclusions) and in some cases non-medically underwritten cover.

The common concern, with all of these clients, was the worry that they would be judged for their mental health and not be fully listened to.

The difficulties that I had arranging life Insurance were a key driver to my husband, Alan Knowles and I, setting up Cura.

We are a specialist protection firm, offering advice to people who have struggled to obtain cover, like myself.

"Our key ethos, empathy."

We train our advisers to see clients, shock horror, as humans. To speak to clients, as humans.

We, as advisers, live by ‘know your client'.

As an industry we need to empathise with the human client more, to embrace the shades of grey, rather than shying away from those that don't fit the black and white forms.

The insurance industry does get bad press, unfairly so.

We all know that insurers do fantastic things, they pay huge amounts of claims; they offer after sales support services that are second to none.

But let's face it, reading about that isn't sexy. It's not the good things in the world that stick in people's minds.

We want to read about something that gives us gossip and a chance to have a rant about someone or something.

"So, is the perception of the hungry insurance monster fair?"

Simply put, no. But that is how the public sees us.

Are people going to remember that Mrs Smith's family received a life insurance pay-out when she died, paid off her mortgage, paid for her funeral and ensured her family were financially secure?

Or, are they going to remember the greedy insurer who wouldn't give someone life insurance because they had a history of mental health?

"We need to change public perception."

Telling the public about successful claims stories is great, but the hungry insurance monster is still here, overshadowing the good work being done.

We need to kick the insurance monsters butt, not by being defensive, not by being dismissive, but by being empathetic.

We need to show the public that we in the industry are human too.

Kathryn Knowles is managing director of Cura

