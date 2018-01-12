Dying to talk about it

Zurich's Peter Hamilton discusses how insurers and advisers can broach difficult conversations around ageing.

Over the recent festive season, papers and magazines have been full of articles telling us how to be a great host or guest under headings like ‘How to shine at parties even if you can't dance' (that one drew me in straight away).

There were lists of topics to bring up in conversation, and ways to do so; maybe unsurprisingly dying wasn't one of them.

It's a subject few find easy, but some recent encounters made me reflect that we should do so more, as individuals, as advisers, as insurers, as an industry.

A survey by the charity Dying Matters reveals that more than 70% of us are uncomfortable talking about death and that less than a third of us have spoken to family members about end-of-life wishes. How can we make it easier..?

Advances in medical science mean there will be fewer sudden, surprising deaths, more time to talk, to put things in order, although that in itself is now harder now that so many of our papers and financial affairs are on-line and are less easily accessible for those sorting out an estate.

Straight talking

The International Longevity Conference this year hosted ‘a death café'.

You can find more about the idea at www.deathcafe.com. As the website says, ‘At a Death Cafe people drink tea, eat cake and discuss death.

Our aim is to increase awareness of death to help people make the most of their (finite) lives.

A Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counselling session'.

They're positioned as ‘on a not for profit basis, in an accessible, respectful and confidential space, with no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product or course of action alongside refreshing drinks and nourishing food - and cake..'

Others are looking a different ways of facing up to big issues. I attended a ‘living wake' recently, where someone with a few weeks to live threw a big party and arranged the music to be played by musical friends. It really was a celebration of a live well lived.

Money talks

The charity Dying Matters also reported that 35% of bereaved Britons find themselves unable to afford a funeral. Advisers and insurers can help here.

Guaranteed acceptance funeral plans may make sense for some, but the alternative of an underwritten whole life plan can provide the same level of cover for what could be as little as half the price - it's important not to assume that whole life plans are only there as a means for the wealthy to meet an Inheritance Tax liability.

Are advisers talking enough about dying? One of the Protection themes of 2017 is how many advisers are focusing more on particular markets, whether mortgage or wealth, and missing the protection conversation.

That could be through a combination of time, perceived priorities, concerns over process, and possibly a lack of confidence in terms of how to bring the subject up (what would have historically been an important part of adviser training is becoming increasingly rare).

The good news is that there is a growing number of specialist protection firms willing and able to partner with these advisers in a way that ensures customers get the protection they need, while the wealth or mortgage adviser continues to manage the overall relationship (think Lifesearch, Futureproof, Reassured, Direct Life and Pensions, Cura and more..)

Walk the walk, talk the talk

As insurers, we're guilty of not talking enough about dying. I was at Allied Dunbar when they ran award winning adverts featuring the ‘grim reaper' on a commuter train, to the tune of ‘There may be trouble ahead'.

It was bringing death via the TV into the living room, in an engaging and humorous way, but we‘ve not seen enough since and I'm not sure it's been bettered, though an honourable mention should go to Aviva and their Paul Whitehouse campaign.

We use the euphemistic ‘should the worst happen' in much of our literature - maybe we need to be more robust with the language we use.

Insurers and advisers more than most should be able to help people to talk about dying, and the impact of illness more generally.

Talks about talks

At industry and government levels, dying can be hard to talk about too.

Aging can bring problems - poorer health, loneliness, money worries. For Governments, there are rising costs that are becoming all too visible in austere times and some are looking to technology for answers.

In Singapore they have ‘Robocoach' - there to help older people get maximum benefits from their workouts - robotics, sensors and algorithms are seen as an answer to the country's demographic problems.

In Italy they are putting sensors in old people's homes, to check on what's going on and to put the results on a dashboard that can be monitored and acted upon.

In China ‘Roby Mini' is a robot companion with a large round screen for a head, that can tell jokes and restock the fridge, which has been designed to help senior citizens living alone.

I was at a recent meeting on Social Care with representatives from a range of interested parties including insurers and government departments.

There has been an ongoing debate about how we provide funding for an old age that has been extended for many by impressive advances in medical science. We're living longer but not necessarily in good health.

There is a separate question as to whether everyone necessarily wants that life extension.

Someone at the meeting raised the question of assisted dying; the subject floated briefly then disappeared. No-one seemed comfortable discussing it.

Assisted dying is a topic that flares up periodically when the papers pick up on a particular tragic case, and then falls away from public debate.

It's not an easy subject - there are ethical, religious, moral issues at play, not to mention the need to safeguard the interests of vulnerable people who could conceivably be pressured into a decision to ease the burden on relatives. But it's worthy of discussion.

I'd recommend a book by Guy Brown, The Living End, which charts the decline of acute death by things such as infections and heart attacks which has allowed people to reach the extremes of old age, but which has also ushered in greater incidence of dementia and degenerative diseases with profound consequences for individuals and society.

Doesn't sound a laugh a minute, granted, but it's wide ranging, thought provoking and very readable.

It's good to talk

We should make sure important conversations aren't put off until it's too late, and those working in the protection insurance world should be well placed to stimulate those conversations, whether about dying or long term illness, which can be beneficial in a personal, a financial and a societal sense.

But maybe this view is why I don't get invited to many parties…

Peter Hamilton is head of strategic partnerships at Zurich