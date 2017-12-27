Chloe Gilbert: Identifying the real future of insurance

Chloe Gilbert: "There is still a wide gap between what students think their experience as graduates will be like, and how that experience actually pans out."

Recruiting the right people for the right roles can be tough for any business. Here, recent graduate Chloe Gilbert presents a personal view of promoting careers in insurance and reinsurance to the potential next generation

It is probably unusual for a new graduate to be involved in sharing what they do with prospective new entrants, but I was recently invited by the Swiss Re careers team to join a workshop and presentation at the University of Kent to talk about my early experiences as a graduate at Swiss Re.

Putting our presentation together, we assumed our audience would have next to no prior knowledge of the re/insurance industry. After all, re/insurance tends to be an industry that people fall into, so how much can the average second-year university student know?

How wrong we were. Granted, the Swiss Re brand is attractive to actuarial science students, who are more likely to know a thing or two about the business of risk - and these comprised half the audience. The other 50% of students in the lecture theatre, however, also seemed to be curious, interested and, dare I say, clued up on the insurance world.

I left the University of Cape Town in 2014 thinking I was the only economics graduate who had ever even heard of reinsurance, let alone Swiss Re. So, what could have changed?

According to the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, at the beginning of the year "an unprecedented number of students [had] already applied for the September 2017 exams". This "unprecedented" number of budding actuaries points to the growing interest in careers in risk management.

I chatted to our recruitment expert in human resources about whether there has been a noticeable uptick in application numbers or calibre of applicants and she commented: "The strength of candidates generally has improved and we have also seen the strength of our summer intern applicants strengthening too.

"I think there is more awareness and knowledge among millennials that they need to be proactive in seeking work experience, internships, extra-curricular activities and so on to strengthen their CV and give them the best chance to secure an amazing career post-studies."

So the talent and interest is out there and it is up to us to make sure we are putting our best foot forward in appealing to a diverse group of students and recent graduates. Although re/insurance companies are attracting top-calibre candidates, the idea it is an industry exclusively for actuaries or underwriters, is harder to shake.

The problem, it seems, is purely a lack of awareness, because you will receive different answers if you ask a student ‘which companies offer the best graduate placement?' or if you ask actual graduates in their placement. As an example, The UK Graduate Careers Survey 2016 asked 18,353 final year students from 30 leading universities the unprompted question: "Which employer do you think offers the best opportunities for different graduates?"

The resulting list, published in The Times Top 100 Graduate Employers for 2017 is made up of law firms, management consultancies, banks, tech giants, pharmaceutical companies and the odd smattering of public companies. Zero insurers or reinsurers.

Anonymously written job reviews

That said, results from JobCrowd, which aggregates star ratings from anonymously written job reviews by graduates and apprentices already working at each particular company, show very different results. In the category of 'Top banking and finance companies for graduates to work for 2017/18' Swiss Re comes out on top for larger intakes and NFU Mutual takes the top spot for smaller intakes - both beating the banks students thought would "offer the best opportunities".

This might be because those two companies just run superb graduates programmes - as do many of our clients and competitors. Even if that was the case, though, there is still a wide gap between what students think their experience as graduates will be like, and how that experience actually pans out.

I would like to think our recent time at Kent University shows this gap is closing slowly, and students are starting to think more about the vast opportunities available to them through respected insurance and reinsurance firms - and especially those with global reach. This could be down to easier access to information or because Millennials and Generation X are notoriously after jobs with ‘purpose', jobs that mean something and, of course, jobs that pay well.

So, financial services firms that contribute to making the world more resilient, that may cover millions of people in natural disasters or just help their granny when she may need to move into a care home - these are the firms that students should be, and are, turning to. Insurance is in fact cool - and the kids are catching on.

Chloe Gilbert is a graduate at Swiss Re