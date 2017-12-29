Stuart Scullion: A look ahead to 2018

Stuart Scullion: "We should be proud of what our sector does for the UK economy and in support of the health of the nation, not embarrassed by it."

Stuart Scullion discusses some of the key issues that are facing the UK health sector in the year ahead, including insurance premium tax, third-party relationships and GDPR

GDPR

The General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) become a legal requirement on 25 May 2018. The new rules, regulated by the Information Commissioner's Office, will bring together and update the current Data Protection Act and some aspects of the current medical confidentiality rules.

Compliance with the new regulations has a significant impact both financially and operationally for everyone involved in the sector, with significant financial penalties for failing to do so - potentially as high as €20m (£17.8m) or 4% of worldwide turnover for large businesses, and €10m or 2% for small businesses. This places a significant burden on insurers and these changes will have the single biggest impact on our industry over the next 12 months.

The AMII is calling for a consistent approach to be adopted by all to make the transitional process as easy as possible - however, at this stage, there appears to be little intercompany consultation taking place to achieve that objective.

Most industry commentators are concerned about membership documentation and published claims information but we must not overlook the impact of GDPR on our ability to prospect for new business.

The new Data Protection Bill is currently going through Parliament with an expectation it will shortly receive Royal Assent. We should know more once this is published as some aspects of GDPR still require clarification.

Insurance Distribution Directive

The Insurance Distribution Directive, which is currently under FCA consultation, will be implemented by 23 February 2018, setting out the updated regulatory requirement for member firms. Firms that are well-run should not have any problems with compliance as the new regulations are primarily an extension of what is already in place.

The new rules will bring a consistency to some aspects of the Conduct of Business Sourcebook and Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook and the AMII has formally participated on behalf of member firms in the consultation process as we move towards the finalisation of the new rules.

The intention is that consumers can be confident financial markets operate fairly and transparently and the new rules aim to improve regulated firms' efforts to ensure they always act in clients' best interests.

Third-party relationships

The regulator is placing increased responsibility on member firms - both insurers and intermediaries - to understand and manage the third-party relationships forming part of their distribution chain in the interests of consumers (commercial and individuals).

While there has long been a requirement for insurers to conduct appropriate due diligence on third parties, including intermediaries who are advising and selling their products, there is an increased requirement for them to be able to evidence this.

Many will adopt a risk-based approach using some form of red/amber/green-rated dashboard to demonstrate compliance. There is also, however, a similar requirement on intermediaries to conduct appropriate due diligence on the firms they are recommending specifically in relation to their financial stability, claims paying record, and whether the range of products they offer are of interest and deliver value to clients.

Intermediaries should have a process and protocols in place to be able to demonstrate their approach to conducting due diligence in some form of evidence-based system - and yet many are oblivious to the requirement …

Insurance premium tax

This year I have spoken out regularly on the issue of insurance premium tax (IPT), ensuring the AMII, as the voice of the health and wellbeing industry, is being heard.

Recent research by CEBR, commissioned by Bupa, suggests IPT is contributing to thousands of individuals giving up their policies, and every 1% increase in IPT is leading an estimated 31,000 health insurance customers every year to depend solely on the NHS for all their healthcare. The report reaffirms IPT has a greater impact on people who have the most need to keep their health insurance, such as older individuals with riskier health profiles who pay higher premiums.

We will continue to lobby in 2018, calling on the government to commit to stabilising IPT for the duration of this Parliament. Looking further ahead, we will push for the government to reappraise how health insurance and health cash plans are treated in the fiscal system in line with other zero-rated products - life and critical illness.

Growing the market

Going into the new year, we need to have a radical rethink on how we sell the benefits of health insurance and health cash plans - and the value they deliver to employers, employees and individuals in terms of accessing treatment as part of a balanced health and wellbeing programme.

The term ‘private medical insurance' (PMI) has some elitist connotations that do us no favours. We should be describing our products and services as health insurance and health cash plans respectively. We should be proud of what our sector does for the UK economy and in support of the health of the nation, not embarrassed by it. Anyone who has used a PMI policy fully appreciates the value it delivers and health insurance supports an already overstretched NHS - both operationally and financially.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, projected a £32bn per annum shortfall in NHS funding by 2020/21 in his Five Year Forward View. To date, the NHS claims to have made savings of around £8bn, but this still leaves a £24bn gap.

Closer cohesion and cooperation between the NHS and the private sector can help fill that gap. We are proud of our NHS, which is the envy of the world, and we should never think of the NHS and private sectors as "them and us". It has never been more important to look at how we can work collaboratively to tackle the growing health crisis we are facing as a country.

Stuart Scullion is chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII)