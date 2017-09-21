Childhood illness - we don't want to talk about it but we must

With one in five parents taking over 12 months unpaid leave to care for their child during cancer treatment, Aviva's Mark Cracknell believes advisers can help families understand the impact that childhood sickness may have on family finances.

Most parents have had those days when they can't go into work as their child has woken up with a 40 degree fever, or they get a call from nursery 30 minutes into an important conference call to come and collect their child and not return them for 48 hours, following a sickness ‘episode'.

Well what if a child's sickness meant that a parent had to take 12 months off work, unpaid, to care for them?

Could they survive financially and could they afford all the extra costs associated with serious childhood illness? For many the answer is probably no.

Sadly for many families who are faced with a childhood illness, these are impacts they may never have even considered, let alone prepared for.

We know that child critical illness (CI) claims are not uncommon. In 2016 Aviva paid out more than £3 million in child critical illness claims, mostly for cancers such as leukaemia2.

Children with Cancer UK state on their website that 4,000 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK3.

To paint an even gloomier picture research from children's cancer charity, CLIC Sargent, tells us that on average the extra cost associated with child cancer is £600 per month4.

And this isn't through lost income; it's the associated costs such as trips to hospital, car parking, increased heating bills, home modifications, rehabilitation holidays, eating out/takeaways, the list goes on.

So when compounded with lost income, this leaves many families in financial dire-straits.

It's tough to see reports in the media of desperate families fundraising to care for their family following a child's diagnosis.

I'm sure they have neither the time nor the energy to run a marathon or hike up Kilimanjaro, whilst caring for a sick child.

So thank goodness for charities such as CLIC Sargent and Make a Wish, who are sometimes able to support families in financial difficulty.

The CLIC Sargent statistic clearly shows that there is a very real threat to family finance should a child be taken seriously ill, and there is no surplus cash available to cover costs.

With this in mind, I'd suggest that no-one with children should be walking away from their adviser without having considered the protection available for their children - and the quality of it for that matter.

We all know that talking to a client about their own morbidity and mortality can be tough, but when bringing their children into the mix, it can be very uncomfortable for all involved.

Whilst the ingenuity of determined parents and charity work is highly commendable, isn't family protection, through a critical illness product, a better way to ensure peace of mind for clients who have children or intend to start a family?

Mark Cracknell is head of protection distribution at Aviva

