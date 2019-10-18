Watch highlights from COVER Excellence Awards 2019

Video of our glamorous annual awards bash in London last week - who can you spot?

Last Thursday we welcomed the who's-who of the life, protection and health insurance industry to The Brewery, London, for the COVER Excellence Awards 2019.

Presented by Eddie the Eagle and introduced by COVER editor, Adam Saville, it was a good night for the mutuals, with the likes of Holloway Friendly, British Friendly and The Exeter picking up key awards, while Cura Financial Services cleaned up three prizes on the intermediary side.

A very special - and surprise - award was presented on the night to Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft for Lifetime Achievement, while Insurance Person of the Year went to Protection Review's Kevin Carr.

Check out the highlights video below and read the full list of winners here…