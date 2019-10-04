CII responds to High Court pensions decision

Sian Fisher CEO hopes ruling against women aged 60 to 66 will bring attention to 'wider' issues

Yesterday the High Court decided not to compensate almost four million born in the 1950s with the money they lost when the pension age was raised.

The case was brought against the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) by two claimants, who argued they were "unlawfully discriminated against" due to their age and gender, were dismissed on the grounds that it was not for the court to decide whether the choices made by the government were "right or wrong".

In response to the High Court decision, Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), said: "I hope the High Court's decision to reject a judicial review into how the government raised the state pension age for women will focus minds on the wider retirement income problems many women face today.

"The gender pay gap, plus the bulk of responsibility for care still falling on female's shoulders, means women working today face being financially worse-off in retirement even than previous generations.

"There is also the issue that women working today are living longer than previous generations and therefore are likely to need more retirement income than their mothers and grandmothers did," she continued. "We do not engage enough with women in relation to their retirement needs, on their own terms."

Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, added that the case "should serve as a wakeup call to ensure" those affected have their "financial affairs" in order.

"People cannot rely solely on the state pension, and with constant tinkering around retirement ages, tax allowances and the such, it is clear professional financial advice plays a key role in ensuring people are up to speed and aware of any legislative changes that will affect their retirement," he said.