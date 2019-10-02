A third of advisers considering selling their business - Canada Life

"There is a clear signal that advisers are feeling under pressure, which is catalysing change in the industry" - Canada Life's Neil Jones

More than a third of advisers felt appealing to millennials would require a change in marketing strategy

A sizeable portion of advisers are considering selling their business amid pressures from regulation, volatility and cybercrime, research by Canada Life has found.

The research, which surveyed some 185 advisers, found one third (32%) of advisers were considering selling their business, and four in ten (38%) of those thought it would be to a larger organisation.

A similar number (37%) were considering withdrawing from certain markets, while 28% were considering retirement.

Canada Life said the findings revealed a new wave of consolidation is "primed to grip the sector" amid pressures from regulation, volatility and cybercrime.

Marketing to millennials

Elsewhere, the research found more than a third (35%) of advisers felt appealing to millennials would require a change in marketing strategy, especially one involving the increased use of technology and social media.

Meanwhile a third (33%) of respondents believed an increase in service via technology - rather than face-to-face - would appeal to the younger generations.

Canada Life tax and wealth specialist Neil Jones said: "There is a clear signal that advisers are feeling under pressure, which is catalysing change in the industry."

He said advisers who are thinking about selling their business expect to be acquired by a larger organisation rather than merge with a smaller firm.

He continued: "Regardless, advisers know that times are changing and creating an intergenerational strategy around existing clients is a great way to capture the next generation.

"In fact, there are some advisers whose yardstick for success is ensuring they capture all the family business - that means dealing with existing clients and their beneficiaries both individually, for their own needs, and collectively."