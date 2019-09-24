COVER Summit video: Stuart Tragheim, Holloway Friendly CEO

Interim CEO to discuss 'removing barriers' at COVER Protection & Health Summit

Our flagship event returns on Thursday 10 October, this year at our biggest venue yet, The Brewery, London.

At the event, Holloway Friendly CEO Stuart Tragheim will discuss barriers and how to remove them.

"Barriers for customers, barriers for intermediaries and the barriers we put in as an industry," he told COVER.

