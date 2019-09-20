COVER teams up with This Can Happen conference

Event addressing key issues around workplace mental health returns on 25 November

At the inaugural COVER Mental Health Forum in March, the opening keynote session featured Jonny Benjamin MBE and Neil Laybourne from Channel 4's Stranger on the Bridge documentary.

During the on-stage interview, the COVER audience was shown a video which included clips from a huge conference called This Can Happen, set up by Neil and Jonny, which most notably involved Prince William discussing the need to break mental health stigma in front of a live audience of nearly a thousand delegates.

COVER is delighted to announce that we are an official media partner with This Can Happen in 2019, when it returns to the Queen Elizabeth Conference Centre on 25 November.

This year's agenda will address key issues around workplace mental health and offer practical solutions and insights, with the help of more than 80 speakers cross over 40 sessions.

Of the many reasons to attend, there will be a panel of six CEOs sharing why they have made mental health a top priority in their organisation. Other sessions will explore suicide, grief, personal finances, post-natal depression, addiction as well as preventative and reactive approaches to workplace mental health strategies, plus much, much more.

Visit here to find out more, see the full agenda and book your place to attend (COVER readers get 10% discount).