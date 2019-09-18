Women in Protection Awards: Shortlists revealed!
Tuesday 12 November
Full list of names announced for our inaugural event celebrating female industry talent
The COVER Women in Protection Awards, launched in association with the Women in Protection Network, is our chance to celebrate the leading ladies within the life, protection and health insurance industry.
Who are the female role models, mentors and diversity champions for the group and individual market? Which female advisers, underwriters, claims managers and proposition developers are setting fine examples for others to follow within their roles? How are individuals bending over backwards to level the playing fields for women in the financial and health protection sector? Let's not also forget the male champions for diversity also doing their bit.
This industry is still largely male-dominated, while women are scarily under protected financially in society today, however industry bodies, firms and individual leaders are working tirelessly to address this imbalance. These awards are our opportunity to bring attention to those who are really changing the game; those driving diversity from inside the industry and doing their bit to improve access to insurance for women and their families across the marketplace.
Please find the full list of finalists across all categories below - winners will be announced at HAC on Tuesday 12 November, following the Women in Protection Conference earlier that day.
Inspirational Leader of the Year
Hilary Banks, Vitality
Paula Betram-Lax, LifeSearch
Lucy Brown, London & Country Mortgages
Vicky Churcher, AIG Life
Paula Covey, Allianz Partners
Georgia d'Esterre, Holloway Friendly
Roz Hills, NFU Mutual
Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline
Christine Husbands, RedArc
Debbie Kennedy, LV=
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Katya Maclean, Guardian Financial Services
Jane Portas, CII
Natalie Summerson, Canada Life
Emma Thomson, British Friendly
Female Adviser of the Year
Louise Bixby, Mortgage Required
Susie Footit, Helm Godfrey Partners
Suzie Gear, Insurance Surgery
Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions
Sarah Harrington, Mortgage Quest
Kim Horsfall, Howden Employee Benefits and Wellbeing
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Amy Potter, London & Country Mortgages
Julie Roche, Hanover Wealth Management
Eve Richardson, London & Country Mortgages
Krystle Skelton, Cura Financial Services
Kate Thorley, Assured Futures
Business Development Manager of the Year
Debbie Bonser, British Friendly
Rebecca Brockhurst, AIG Life
Emma Donaldson, LV=
Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline
Charlotte Rafferty, Albany Park
Jude Reynolds, Zurich
Siobhan Rowland, LV=
Louise Sarsby, IRESS
Julia Smith, Openwork
Catherine Trimble, Aegon
Woman of the Year - Technology
Nicola Herbert, British Friendly
Charlotte Curtis, Vitality
Natalie Mayne, CIExpert
Amber O'Neal, AIG Life
Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline
Alisa Wallington, iPipeline
Anna Spender, Psyon
Woman of the Year - Marketing
Jenny Burt, iPipeline
Georgia d'Esterre, Holloway Friendly
Anna Drabble, Aviva
Sue Helmont, AIG Life
Meredith Illman, British Friendly
Nicola McGerty-Dean, Canada Life
Riona Mulherin, Paradigm Mortgages Services
Caroline Pain, Aetna International
Miranda Parsons, Old Mutual Wealth
Lara Rendell, Vitality
Emma Walker, LifeSearch
Suzie Walker, LV=
Tracy Waxman, Zurich
Woman of the Year - Claims
Rachael Bradbourne, AIG Life
Jen Carhart, HSBC Life
Julie Hopkins, Guardian Financial Services
Maxine Jannetta, Holloway Friendly
Woman of the Year - Customer Support
Marie Bedding, LifeSearch
Paula Brown, Holloway Friendly
Rachel Eason-Whale, London & Country Mortgages
Lorraine Donald, British Friendly
Christine Husbands, RedArc
Kaila Gregory, Guardian Financial Services
Siobhan Matthews, AIG Life
Ellie Marsh, AIG Life
Molly Springhall, Medical Solutions
Liz Townsend, Aviva
Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support
Hilary Banks, Vitality
Suzanne Burt, Aviva
Rebecca Brockhurst, AIG Life
Vicky Churcher, AIG Life
Lauren Hygate, AIG Life
Chantell McGill, iPipeline
Abbie Kirk, Holloway Friendly
Georgia St Ledger
Sam Walton, AIG Life
Katherine Weller, iPipeline
Woman of the Year - Underwriting
Debbie Bolton, AIG Life
Nicky Bray, Zurich
Helen Croft, AIG Life
Helen Dick, Scottish Widows
Debra Elms, British Friendly
Suzie Esson, Holloway Friendly
Julie Hopkins, Guardian Financial Services
Dawn McGregor, AIG Life
Anna Rodgers, LV=
Woman of the Year - Propositions
Louise Donovan, AIG Life
Alison Esson, AIG Life
Claire Kelly, LV=
Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows
Claire Lusted, MetLife
Nicky Plews, AIG Life
Katya Maclean, Guardian Financial Services
Sarah Moore, Auxilium Partnership
Christina Rigby, Royal London
Diversity Firm of the Year
AIG Life
Cura Financial Services
Guardian Financial Services
Openwork
Zurich
Female Diversity Champion of the Year
Malgorzata Bylinksa-Kobus, ProactivLife
Nicky Dunderdale, Psyon
Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline
Heidi McCormack, Emerald Life
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Laura Young, AIG Life
Male Diversity Champion of the Year
Peter Hamilton, Zurich
Tom Horton, Insurance Surgery
Phil Jeynes, UnderwriteMe
Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Richard Moodey, Zurich Intermediary Group
Jay Morris, iPipeline
Andy Peters, Guardian Financial Services
Ian Teague, iPipeline
Kevin Stevens, Royal London
Most Inspiring Returner
Sarah Burgess, AIG Life
Georgia d'Esterre, Holloway Friendly
Alice Sweet, Royal London
Rising Star
Kate Adler, Holloway Friendly
Josephine Bloomfield, Assured Futures
Victoria Brook, Royal London
Romie Bull, Usay Compare
Sarah Burgess, AIG Life
Alice Burton, Vitality
Emma-Jane Curtis, Royal London
Lauren Hygate, AIG Life
Chloe Gilbert, Swiss Re
Charlotte Gray, LifeSearch
Victoria Kilford, AIG Life
Abbie Kirk, Holloway Friendly
Zoe Mears, iPipeline
Olivia Newton, Aviva
Gillian O'Keefe, Pacific Life Re
Evie Plumb, Canada Life
Chelsie Staniforth, Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Laura Streak, Guardian Financial Services
Victoria Thirwell, Cura Financial Services
Daisy Qi Dong, VitalityLife
Rachael Welsh, Guardian Financial Services
Unsung hero
Lydia Ahras, Swiss Re
Claire Barber, Aviva
Karina Beckenham, AIG Life
Jenna Bewley, Aviva
Nicola Cannings, Zurich
Lorainne Donald, British Friendly
Louise Fairlamb, John Lamb Insurance Brokers
Kate Hopkins, Zurich
Zoe Mears, iPipeline
Jo Miller, Protection Review
Karen Proctor, Swiss Re
Claire Shine, iPipeline
Krystle Skelton, Cura Financial Services
Sarah Wheeldon, Insurance Surgery
Nina Wilmot, AIG Life
