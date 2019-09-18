Women in Protection Awards: Shortlists revealed!

Full list of names announced for our inaugural event celebrating female industry talent

The COVER Women in Protection Awards, launched in association with the Women in Protection Network, is our chance to celebrate the leading ladies within the life, protection and health insurance industry.

Who are the female role models, mentors and diversity champions for the group and individual market? Which female advisers, underwriters, claims managers and proposition developers are setting fine examples for others to follow within their roles? How are individuals bending over backwards to level the playing fields for women in the financial and health protection sector? Let's not also forget the male champions for diversity also doing their bit.

This industry is still largely male-dominated, while women are scarily under protected financially in society today, however industry bodies, firms and individual leaders are working tirelessly to address this imbalance. These awards are our opportunity to bring attention to those who are really changing the game; those driving diversity from inside the industry and doing their bit to improve access to insurance for women and their families across the marketplace.

Please find the full list of finalists across all categories below - winners will be announced at HAC on Tuesday 12 November, following the Women in Protection Conference earlier that day.

Inspirational Leader of the Year

Hilary Banks, Vitality

Paula Betram-Lax, LifeSearch

Lucy Brown, London & Country Mortgages

Vicky Churcher, AIG Life

Paula Covey, Allianz Partners

Georgia d'Esterre, Holloway Friendly

Roz Hills, NFU Mutual

Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline

Christine Husbands, RedArc

Debbie Kennedy, LV=

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Katya Maclean, Guardian Financial Services

Jane Portas, CII

Natalie Summerson, Canada Life

Emma Thomson, British Friendly

Female Adviser of the Year

Louise Bixby, Mortgage Required

Susie Footit, Helm Godfrey Partners

Suzie Gear, Insurance Surgery

Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions

Sarah Harrington, Mortgage Quest

Kim Horsfall, Howden Employee Benefits and Wellbeing

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Amy Potter, London & Country Mortgages

Julie Roche, Hanover Wealth Management

Eve Richardson, London & Country Mortgages

Krystle Skelton, Cura Financial Services

Kate Thorley, Assured Futures

Business Development Manager of the Year

Debbie Bonser, British Friendly

Rebecca Brockhurst, AIG Life

Emma Donaldson, LV=

Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline

Charlotte Rafferty, Albany Park

Jude Reynolds, Zurich

Siobhan Rowland, LV=

Louise Sarsby, IRESS

Julia Smith, Openwork

Catherine Trimble, Aegon

Woman of the Year - Technology

Nicola Herbert, British Friendly

Charlotte Curtis, Vitality

Natalie Mayne, CIExpert

Amber O'Neal, AIG Life

Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline

Alisa Wallington, iPipeline

Anna Spender, Psyon



Woman of the Year - Marketing

Jenny Burt, iPipeline

Georgia d'Esterre, Holloway Friendly

Anna Drabble, Aviva

Sue Helmont, AIG Life

Meredith Illman, British Friendly

Nicola McGerty-Dean, Canada Life

Riona Mulherin, Paradigm Mortgages Services

Caroline Pain, Aetna International

Miranda Parsons, Old Mutual Wealth

Lara Rendell, Vitality

Emma Walker, LifeSearch

Suzie Walker, LV=

Tracy Waxman, Zurich



Woman of the Year - Claims

Rachael Bradbourne, AIG Life

Jen Carhart, HSBC Life

Julie Hopkins, Guardian Financial Services

Maxine Jannetta, Holloway Friendly



Woman of the Year - Customer Support

Marie Bedding, LifeSearch

Paula Brown, Holloway Friendly

Rachel Eason-Whale, London & Country Mortgages

Lorraine Donald, British Friendly

Christine Husbands, RedArc

Kaila Gregory, Guardian Financial Services

Siobhan Matthews, AIG Life

Ellie Marsh, AIG Life

Molly Springhall, Medical Solutions

Liz Townsend, Aviva



Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support

Hilary Banks, Vitality

Suzanne Burt, Aviva

Rebecca Brockhurst, AIG Life

Vicky Churcher, AIG Life

Lauren Hygate, AIG Life

Chantell McGill, iPipeline

Abbie Kirk, Holloway Friendly

Georgia St Ledger

Sam Walton, AIG Life

Katherine Weller, iPipeline

Woman of the Year - Underwriting

Debbie Bolton, AIG Life

Nicky Bray, Zurich

Helen Croft, AIG Life

Helen Dick, Scottish Widows

Debra Elms, British Friendly

Suzie Esson, Holloway Friendly

Julie Hopkins, Guardian Financial Services

Dawn McGregor, AIG Life

Anna Rodgers, LV=

Woman of the Year - Propositions

Louise Donovan, AIG Life

Alison Esson, AIG Life

Claire Kelly, LV=

Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows

Claire Lusted, MetLife

Nicky Plews, AIG Life

Katya Maclean, Guardian Financial Services

Sarah Moore, Auxilium Partnership

Christina Rigby, Royal London

Diversity Firm of the Year

AIG Life

Cura Financial Services

Guardian Financial Services

Openwork

Zurich

Female Diversity Champion of the Year

Malgorzata Bylinksa-Kobus, ProactivLife

Nicky Dunderdale, Psyon

Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline

Heidi McCormack, Emerald Life

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Laura Young, AIG Life

Male Diversity Champion of the Year

Peter Hamilton, Zurich

Tom Horton, Insurance Surgery

Phil Jeynes, UnderwriteMe

Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Richard Moodey, Zurich Intermediary Group

Jay Morris, iPipeline

Andy Peters, Guardian Financial Services

Ian Teague, iPipeline

Kevin Stevens, Royal London

Most Inspiring Returner

Sarah Burgess, AIG Life

Georgia d'Esterre, Holloway Friendly

Alice Sweet, Royal London



Rising Star

Kate Adler, Holloway Friendly

Josephine Bloomfield, Assured Futures

Victoria Brook, Royal London

Romie Bull, Usay Compare

Sarah Burgess, AIG Life

Alice Burton, Vitality

Emma-Jane Curtis, Royal London

Lauren Hygate, AIG Life

Chloe Gilbert, Swiss Re

Charlotte Gray, LifeSearch

Victoria Kilford, AIG Life

Abbie Kirk, Holloway Friendly

Zoe Mears, iPipeline

Olivia Newton, Aviva

Gillian O'Keefe, Pacific Life Re

Evie Plumb, Canada Life

Chelsie Staniforth, Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Laura Streak, Guardian Financial Services

Victoria Thirwell, Cura Financial Services

Daisy Qi Dong, VitalityLife

Rachael Welsh, Guardian Financial Services

Unsung hero

Lydia Ahras, Swiss Re

Claire Barber, Aviva

Karina Beckenham, AIG Life

Jenna Bewley, Aviva

Nicola Cannings, Zurich

Lorainne Donald, British Friendly

Louise Fairlamb, John Lamb Insurance Brokers

Kate Hopkins, Zurich

Zoe Mears, iPipeline

Jo Miller, Protection Review

Karen Proctor, Swiss Re

Claire Shine, iPipeline

Krystle Skelton, Cura Financial Services

Sarah Wheeldon, Insurance Surgery

Nina Wilmot, AIG Life