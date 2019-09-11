COVER Summit video: UnderwriteMe's Pippa Keefe
Thursday 10 October
Head of sales and marketing to appear at COVER Protection & Health Summit this year
Our flagship event returns on Thursday 10 October, this year at our biggest venue yet, The Brewery, London.
At the event, UnderwriteMe's Pippa Keefe, head of sales and marketing, will speak alongside Pacific Life Re's James Tait to discuss how technology is driving collaboration within the protection market.
Read the full programme, register for the event and watch our short video below to find out more…
Further reading
More news
CISI launches SM&CR toolkit ahead of December deadline
Deadline 9 December
Advisers laud validation of electronic signatures
Confirmed legal
COVER Summit video: UnderwriteMe's Pippa Keefe
Thursday 10 October
Sixth person dies from 'mystery illness' linked to vaping
The Sun reports
Back to Top