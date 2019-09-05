COVER Summit video: Guardian FS' Katya Maclean

Interim CEO to discuss 'Is product innovation enough?' at COVER Protection & Health Summit

Our flagship event returns on Thursday 10 October, this year at our biggest venue yet, The Brewery, London.

At the event, Guardian FS' interim CEO, Kayta Maclean, will explore whether product innovation is enough during her session.

Guardian rolled out its disruptive life and critical illness proposition towards the end of last summer, so a year later the new entrant is gearing up to take stock of its journey so far; what it has learnt from adviser processes in the marketplace alongside some of the compliance issues they have faced.

