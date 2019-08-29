Employee survey finds 'improvement' in manager performance but 'reduction' in quality of life

The Perkbox survey looked at 10 workplace drivers, gathering responses from over 4,000 UK employees

Perkbox, the employee experience platform, has announced the average yearly ratings for what it considers to be 10 key workplace drivers, including ‘quality of life', ‘strategy and leadership' and ‘career opportunities'. The findings are based on responses from over 4,000 UK employees.

Analysing the results from their insight survey, Perkbox found that ‘manager performance' had shown significant improvement over the last year, receiving a score of 4.08 out of 5 in July 2019, and was the highest ranking driver.

The ‘reward & recognition' results had worsened, ranking last out of all 10 drivers in July. The majority of open-ended feedback received for this driver was ‘negative' (27%) or ‘very negative' (21%). ‘Communication' also scored poorly, according to the survey, sitting last or second to last in the rankings. Analysis also found a reduction in the ‘quality of life' score over the past year, which is particularly topical given the recent focus on workplace burnout.

Christopher Manning, director of product management at Perkbox, said: "To accomplish workplace goals, it's important to listen and take action on meaningful feedback. Burnout for example, is a direct result of not listening properly to warning signs from our employees. However, without tools like insights, it's impossible to even attempt this listening - there is too much going on in everyday working lives to proactively attempt to investigate everyones' cases individually.

It's for this reason that the results above are really useful. They give us some direction as to where we should be looking to up our standards and what changes we should be considering."