Mindfulness apps found to be effective but embarrassing

Vitality research explores why people use meditation apps and how they incorporate them into routines

New research by Vitality has found that 86% of people believe mindfulness apps have been effective in improving their overall mental wellbeing, but despite the positive benefits, almost a fifth of respondents (19%) reported that they worry about being judged by friends and family if they were to find out they use them.

More than half (54%) of respondents said they use mindfulness apps to help relieve the symptoms of stress, while just under half (49%) practice the activity to improve their mental health. Just over a third (34%) of respondents use mindfulness apps to boost their mood and just over one in 10 (11%) use them to improve productivity at work.

But 18% said that they feel embarrassed about using a mindfulness app around other people, and 15% admitted that their partner does not know they currently use an app.

Mindfulness should be ‘normal and accepted', not ‘shamed'

Melissa Britton, a positive psychology practitioner and Vitality coach, said: "It is really concerning to see how many people are embarrassed to admit they use mindfulness apps. As this research shows, the popularity of these apps is growing rapidly and people who use them say they are seeing an improvement in their mental health.

"Good mental health brings benefits to our physical health and quality of life. That's why we offer a mental health package as part of VitalityHealth, which gives support and treatment to our members. We have had over 30,000 members use the benefit since August 2018, with over 500,000 sessions logged. Members can also link their Vitality accounts with a range of Healthy Mind apps, including Headspace, CALM and Buddhify, and earn up to six Vitality points a week when they log mindful activity.

"Mindfulness apps can play an important role in helping people to connect with their thoughts and emotions on their own terms and we must all make sure these apps and anything that supports better mental health, isn't something shameful, but become a normal and accepted part of everyday life."

User behaviour

The research, which was conducted in partnership with Censuswide and surveyed 1,006 people who use mindfulness apps in the UK, explored the key reasons why people use the apps and how they are incorporating them into their everyday routines.

The most popular time to use a mindfulness app is just before bed (32%) with women more likely than men to use it to help improve their sleep (41% vs 30% respectively).

On average, respondents spend 13 minutes on a mindfulness app per session, with most respondents (33%) spending between six to 10 minutes practicing mindfulness during the session. Men were found to be more likely than women to spend between 26 and 30 minutes practising mindfulness during a session (10% vs 9% respectively).

Mindfulness matters for the whole family

The survey also found that people are introducing the benefits of mindfulness to their children. Over half (52%) of those surveyed stated that they regularly practice it with their children, with just over one in 10 (11%) dedicating time to the activity as often as four to six days a week.

It was found that the key reasons parents are practicing mindfulness with their children are to help them feel calm (43%), help them with their mental health and wellbeing (35%), and to help them with anxiety (31%). In addition, 30% of those surveyed who practice mindfulness with their children, practice mindfulness to help improve their child's behaviour.

Mindfulness in action

Mercedes Harvey, a single mum from Hampstead in London, has been using mindfulness apps with her nine-year-old daughter Amelie for more than two years. She says the meditation practice has become a key part of Amelie's bedtime ritual and has helped her become more in tune with her emotions.

"I decided to start using Headspace because I was having trouble sleeping. I found that my mind was generally being overactive towards the end of the day, which I think was down to juggling both working full time in PR and being a single mum.

"What I like about it is that it's super calming, and totally not patronising. All it takes is anywhere between 10-20 minutes of your day, which is enough to take a step back from the chaos of the day and quite literally get a bit of head space.

"I decided to introduce my daughter Amelie to Headspace to try and get her to do something else in the evenings other than just play on the iPad. It's a great way to distract her from staring at a screen late in the evening and it also helps her to sleep. They have a selection of meditations for children which she really enjoys, to the point that she now looks forward to putting it on - It's become a bedtime ritual for her.

Mercedes and her daughter Amelie

'Very bohemian'

"I've definitely noticed that she is more emotionally aware and conscious of the way she's feeling," said Mercedes. "I think it helps her to understand and consider certain feelings more consciously. I hope it's a habit that she keeps up as she moves towards becoming a teenager.

"There is still a misconception that mindfulness is very bohemian, but it is actually a really effective tool for taking some time out for yourself. Everyone's lives are becoming more stressful and pressurised and by practicing mindfulness with your children, it can teach them simple methods for reducing stress and switching off in the future."