Medicash transfers £20m DB scheme to TPT

TPT acquires 174 members and around £20m of assets, with total DB assets under management of £9bn

Medicash has transferred its defined benefit (DB) scheme to TPT Retirement Solutions' DB Complete master trust, improving the security of member's benefits.

The not-for-profit organisation acquired the healthcare cashplan provider's DB scheme, which has 174 members and around £20m of assets.

With total DB assets under management of £9bn, the consolidator's DB master trust provides a full service package including trusteeship, administration, covenant, legal, actuarial and investment services.

Medicash chief executive (CEO) Sue Weir said: "The transfer will improve the security of our members benefits by enhancing the scheme's governance, gain access to a more diversified range of assets through the £9bn of DB assets that TPT has under management, reduce running costs and ensure our members will continue to be well looked after."

TPT Retirement Solutions CEO Mike Ramsey added: "There is a growing awareness among both employers and trustees of the benefits of a DB master trust to run their scheme.

"Master trusts offer a credible, proven and cost effective way to run DB schemes better. Looking forward, many more are expected to join TPT as increasing regulation, complexity and the need to run schemes more effectively, encourage scheme sponsors and trustees to review the best way to deliver on their financial obligations."

TPT has seen a variety of schemes transferring to its master trust in recent months, including the £220m Coventry Building Society scheme in June, as well as the consolidation of £30m Hinckley and Rugby Building Society's DB scheme in May.

Last month, rival consolidator The Pension Superfund - which operates under a different and commercial model - announced it had signed its second agreement to absorb a scheme once granted approval by the regulator.