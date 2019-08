Women In Protection Awards: Longlist revealed!

Celebration of female talent within life, protection and health insurance starts with a bang

The first ever COVER Women In Protection Awards, in association with Women In Protection Network, has got off to a flying start.

A total of 210 individual names have been included in the initial long-list following a voting process involving 416 nominations across all categories.

Made up mostly of women working within the life, protection and health insurance industry, there are a handful of men included in the list as a response to the Male Diversity Champion Award.

If you see your name included below and have not yet received an email informing you which categories you are nominated for, please email [email protected] for instructions about how to enter your submission(s).

The prestigious awards event will take place at the HAC, London, on Tuesday 12 November. To book a table or find out about sponsorship opportunities please contact [email protected].

Visit the event website for more information about the COVER Women In Protection Awards.