Direct Line Group launches life insurance in partnership with AIG

Five-year partnership under the Direct Line and Churchill brands offering life and critical illness cover

The Direct Line Group has announced the launch of a new life insurance proposition on its Direct Line and Churchill brands, as part of a five-year partnership with AIG, aiming to get customers insured in less than 10 minutes online or over the phone.

Under the arrangement, AIG will provide life insurance, with critical illness as an option. The Direct Line Group has said that the new partnership offers flexibility to build and deliver future products which are tailor-made to meet customers' needs, with technology that enables most customers to get a quote and instant cover without the need to provide further medical evidence.

Kate Syred, managing director of household & partnerships at Direct Line Group, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the five-year partnership with AIG. For us it's incredibly important to be able to offer customers insurance that is not only easy to buy, but that is affordable and provides the reassurance and support when they really need it.

"Having the ability to adapt and be flexible is also an advantage as we know customers' needs evolve very quickly. We believe AIG has the ability to build propositions that are just right for our customers."

Nicola Dryden, partnerships director at AIG Life, added: "AIG's life insurance products are designed with one thing in mind - to protect the things that matter most. That's why Direct Line Group‘s easy to understand insurance ethos really resonates with us. By working together, we can offer more families simple financial protection."