Bupa Health Clinics partner with indoor cycling brand, Wattbike

Wattbike predicts a V02 max score, maximum heart rate, Cardiorespiratory Fitness (CRF) score, maximum minute power, functional threshold heart rate and functional threshold power

A new partnership between Bupa Health Clinics and Wattbike will give customers access to the ‘world's most advanced indoor training bike' at more than 30 Bupa sites across the UK.

The bikes will be used as part of Bupa's Peak Health Assessment, which is designed to identify current health concerns and potential future risks, with tailored lifestyle coaching to help customers improve their health.

The introduction of Wattbikes allows customers to complete a fitness assessment without the need for a mask or mouthpiece. The Wattbike test will predict a V02 max score, maximum heart rate, Cardiorespiratory Fitness (CRF) score, maximum minute power, functional threshold heart rate and functional threshold power.

The results provide patients with a measure of aerobic fitness and state of their respiratory, cardiovascular and skeletal muscle system, which can be used to identify heart rate and power training zones.

Richard Baker, Wattbike CEO, comments: "Testing to benchmark health and fitness is vital. It's how we establish a starting point on which to improve. We are extremely proud to have partnered with Bupa on this. We're providing them with an advanced, non-invasive fitness test to measure physiological responses to exercise which offers practical guidance towards improved levels of health, fitness and performance."

Sarah Melia, director, Bupa Health Clinics adds: "Health assessments are a fantastic way of getting a snapshot of your health and we are always looking for new ways to take them to the next level. Our partnership with Wattbike is really exciting as it gives our customers the chance to trial cutting edge technology which was previously the reserve of elite sportspeople. It's an exciting addition to our offering and will help people take control of their health and lifestyle."