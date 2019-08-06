Almost half of brits say low body confidence impacts everyday lives

Pressure from peers, social media and film and television, found to be top three contributors behind low body confidence

Almost half of the UK (44%), say they are not confident in their own body image, with many saying this impacts their love life, social life, mental health and even career progression, according to new research from leisure operator, Better.

Better revealed, in a survey of 2,000 respondents by OnePoll, that 51% of women are not confident about their bodies compared to 36% of men. Meanwhile, the 35-44 age group have been found to be the least confident age group, with pressure from peers, social media and film and television, found to be the top three contributors behind low body confidence.

Body confidence issues were found to have a negative impact on the everyday life of respondents, who said their love life (36%) and social life (36%) had been most affected, with a clear gender split in how much mental health is impacted, with 41% of women and 28% of men admitting to struggle.

Among those aged between 18-24, 57% said that low body confidence has had the biggest impact on their mental health, followed by their love life (54%), social life (52%) and career progression (32%), bringing into question the role of media which they consume, and whether this has an impact.

As part of the research, Better spoke to activists and influencers to get their tips on how to overcome these issues. The body disorder activists, Daren Pritchard, said: "In a day where image is so important, and where social media perpetuates this importance, it's hard to feel confident if you don't conform to 90% of what is sold to you as attractive. If you're struggling, talk to someone."

Leon Popplewell, a Better community sports manager, said: "Figures like these highlight the work that needs to be done to get people to feel comfortable in their own skin. Whether this be through support from peers or working hard on mental and physical health, we need to be more open, honest and supportive, especially considering the impact modern media can have on our minds."