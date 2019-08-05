The Health Insurance Group rebrands to Towergate Health & Protection

Following acquisition of the company by the Ardonagh Group in February 2019

The Health Insurance Group today announced that it is rebranding to Towergate Health & Protection, following the acquisition of the company by the Ardonagh Group in February 2019. The Ardonagh group already owns Towergate Health & Protection, and the rebrand of The Health Insurance Group reflects the new integration.

Iain Laws, CEO of Towergate Health & Protection, said: "We aim to be a pre-eminent player in the health and protection market, delivering excellence in this sector and outstanding client service, and coming under one banner makes that message clearer for clients. This is an exciting time for our business and good news for clients."

Brett Hill, distribution director for Towergate Health & Protection, added: "Our focus continues to be very much on the SME sector. We've built a great reputation looking after this important group, and that stands us in good stead as we promote our new company name, combined resources and extended proposition to more."