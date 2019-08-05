VitalityHealth launches Moratorium+ on personal PMI

15% premium discount offered to customers who answer 'no' to medical declaration

VitalityHealth has today announced an extension of its moratorium offering on personal PMI plans, to include Mori+.

Moratorium underwriting is one of the most common forms of underwriting and enables customers to get immediate health cover, but excludes claims for pre-existing conditions for a set period of time, usually a number of years.

The new Moratorium+ that VitalityHealth is offering will allow customers to receive an extra 15% discount on their premium if they answer ‘no' to the following medical declaration:

In the last three years, has your customer or any other person to be insured on this plan:

Experienced symptoms, or

Received any advice from a healthcare professional, or

Received treatment or have treatment planned or expected (including prescribed or over the counter medication)

If the customer cannot answer ‘no', they will be given Vitality's standard moratorium pricing.

Niall Scott director of Healthcare Clarity said: "It is great to see health insurance companies becoming more competitive.

"VitalityHealth is already competitive for those looking to switch health insurers and the new Moratorium+ discount will allow VitalityHealth to become more competitive for those who are new to health insurance."