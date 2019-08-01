IFAs agree 'more data is good' but FCA has 'expressed concerns' - SAMI

IFAs believe big data can be used to support accurate pricing, improve access to insurance and reduce non-disclosure

An independent report released looking at the use of electronic health records (EHRs) in the insurance industry has found that the majority of IFAs support the use of clients' health data to support accurate pricing, improve access to insurance and reduce non-disclosure.

According to a survey carried out by iPipeline, as part of ‘Shaping the future of medical records and protection insurance', a report from the CII and SAMI Consulting, 71% of IFAs agreed that more health data was a good thing, supporting the pricing of protection policies and making premiums more accurate.

The NHS Long Term Plan published in January this year saw the NHS commit to delivering digital patient records that are interoperable, meaning that it will be possible to get an integrated view of the complete patient record. The emergence of ‘big data' means that there is potentially a wealth of valuable underwriting data available to insurers. But the question presented in the report is, ‘how can this data be used for the benefit of the customer to provide greater access to insurance and protection products?'

When asked about access to insurance in the iPipeline survey, 73% agreed that digital health data sharing would allow people with pre-existing conditions to get cover that would not previously have been available. The survey also found that 76% of IFAs agreed that insurers having access to the digital health data of applicants would avoid the need for customers to undergo ‘memory tests' in insurance applications, and would therefore reduce non-disclosure.

Concerns around big data

While the iPipeline survey results demonstrate that the majority of IFAs are in favour of the use of big data in insurance, the CII report explains that the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have expressed concerns.

Big data will allow more accurate assessment of risk, and therefore pricing, which will benefit some who could receive lower premiums, but may work to the disadvantage of others. 'The IFoA is currently considering whether to examine the balance that needs to be struck between the more accurate and granular assessment of individual risk, that big data is expected to allow, and the desirability of pooling risk.'

'The FCA has also expressed concerns about people with pre-existing medical conditions obtaining affordable travel insurance. In doing so it has highlighted both the need for transparency, and the need to ensure compliance with the Equality Act.'

When IFAs were asked about their concerns around big data and its use in the insurance space, 47.5% disagreed that it would mean some people losing out by paying a higher premium and 43% disagreed that big data contravenes the ethical principles of insurance pooling, with only 15% agreeing.