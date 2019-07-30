Almost half of self-employed fear falling ill

Self-employed cite time management, financial insecurity and a lack of advice as greatest challenges

Research by self-employment insurance provider, Qdos, in collaboration with Research in Insurance, has shown that falling ill and being unable to work, difficulties maintaining healthy cash-flow and lack of financial security are among some of the biggest challenges facing self-employed individuals.

The study, which explored 400 self-employed workers' attitudes towards independent working, revealed that many key challenges centre around time management, with 46% fearing falling ill and being unable to work, 24% challenged by long working hours and 11% struggling with the pressure of being self-employed on family life.

The study also found that 63% of self-employed individuals face financial challenges, with 29% struggling with a lack of financial security, 23% facing difficulty with late payments from clients and 21% worrying about finding work.

Meanwhile, 28% also said that they find it difficult to obtain advice, with the largest number of survey respondents stating that getting hold of the right tax help is most difficult.

'Flexibility and control'

Qdos CEO, Seb Maley, commented on the findings: "Despite the challenges that the self-employed face, this way of working continues to grow overall in the UK and there are nearly 5m people running their own business in some capacity. This figure is a testament to the flexibility and control that independent working offers, along with the resilience of the self-employed workforce.

"To help this entrepreneurial community to continue growing, it's important that these workers - who are crucial to the economy - receive all the support they need. This, for example, could be through the introduction of government policy to look after vulnerable workers when they need it, or with insurance, that offers protection against some of the biggest challenges the self-employed face."