80 firms pledge to get employees 20% more active

In line with Vitality's global commitment last year to get 100m people 20% more active by 2025

Representatives from over 80 UK companies made a public commitment yesterday, supported by Vitality, to get their employees 20% more active. This comes in line with the insurer's global commitment last year to get 100m people 20% more active by 2025 (globally).

Vitality's annual 'Champions' welcome day saw a new group of volunteers from across 100-plus companies recruited to the initiative which forms part of their Vitality At Work offering.

Vitality Champions are health and wellness enthusiasts in their workplaces. Their role is to help motivate their colleagues to look after their health and wellbeing.

The Vitality At Work team provides expertise and engagement tools on wellbeing in the workplace, to companies who have Vitality private medical insurance. The team focuses their work around four pillars: Nutrition, physical activity, mental wellbeing and understanding your health.

Maggie Alphonsi, MBE, director of Vitality Champions commented: "This is an amazing initiative for UK businesses and employees, unlike anything offered by other health insurers in the UK.

"It really makes a positive difference to those companies and people taking part. We know this because we're there with them throughout the year and beyond, providing coaching, mentoring and, importantly, helping celebrate success," she added.

"It's a formula that works as well in business as it does in sport."

Katie Hall from Fourfront Group, one of this year's new Champions, said: "I'm really excited to be a Vitality Champion because I'm passionate about the wellbeing of all the employees in my company.

"The commitment by Vitality to get people 20% more active is admirable and something we're keen to support. It can only bring benefits to everyone involved."