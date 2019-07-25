COVER

Amber Rudd to remain work and pensions secretary

In office eight months

Amber Rudd
Rudd has been in office for just over 250 days
  • James Phillips
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

UK parliament website confirms she will remain in post under Boris Johnson's reshuffled cabinet

Amber Rudd has not been moved out of her job as secretary of state for work and pensions amid concerns the pensions industry could have had its seventh politician in that office since the 2015 general election.

Rudd has been in office for just over 250 days and, despite a belief she would lose the brief, the UK parliament website confirms she will remain in post under Boris Johnson's reshuffled cabinet.

Her reappointment comes after Boris Johnson was yesterday (23 July) crowned leader of the Conservative party, and took over as prime minister from Theresa May this afternoon.

She has also been given the additional role of women and equalities minister.

Rudd is MP for Hastings and Rye, first elected to the constituency in 2010, and was home secretary between 2016 and 2018, and energy and climate change secretary from 2015 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid has been appointed chancellor of the Exchequer, moving from his previous role as home secretary, and replacing Philip Hammond who had resigned.

Javid's appointment was welcomed by Guy Opperman, who remained pensions and financial inclusion minister at the time of writing:

Johnson is expected to begin confirming junior ministerial appointments in the coming days.

  • LinkedIn  

More news