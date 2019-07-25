Amber Rudd to remain work and pensions secretary

Rudd has been in office for just over 250 days

UK parliament website confirms she will remain in post under Boris Johnson's reshuffled cabinet

Amber Rudd has not been moved out of her job as secretary of state for work and pensions amid concerns the pensions industry could have had its seventh politician in that office since the 2015 general election.

Rudd has been in office for just over 250 days and, despite a belief she would lose the brief, the UK parliament website confirms she will remain in post under Boris Johnson's reshuffled cabinet.

Her reappointment comes after Boris Johnson was yesterday (23 July) crowned leader of the Conservative party, and took over as prime minister from Theresa May this afternoon.

She has also been given the additional role of women and equalities minister.

The Rt Hon @AmberRuddHR is Secretary of State for Work and Pensions @DWP and Minister for @WomenEqualities pic.twitter.com/R5MzabG0lq — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 24, 2019

Rudd is MP for Hastings and Rye, first elected to the constituency in 2010, and was home secretary between 2016 and 2018, and energy and climate change secretary from 2015 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid has been appointed chancellor of the Exchequer, moving from his previous role as home secretary, and replacing Philip Hammond who had resigned.

Javid's appointment was welcomed by Guy Opperman, who remained pensions and financial inclusion minister at the time of writing:

Delighted for @sajidjavid as new @Conservatives #Chancellor. He is expert and will being real authority to this key role going forward. Treasury will change significantly 👍 — Guy Opperman (@GuyOpperman) July 24, 2019

Johnson is expected to begin confirming junior ministerial appointments in the coming days.