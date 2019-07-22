FCA to survey adviser firms for RDR and FAMR review

Survey to be sent at the beginning of August and firms will have until end of September to complete it

The FCA is set to survey a sample of financial adviser firms as part of the regulator's evaluation of the progress of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) and the Financial Advice Market Review (FAMR).

The survey will be sent to a "sample" of businesses - the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) did not say how many - to collect additional data about the industry. It will be sent at the beginning of August and firms will have until the end of September to complete it.

On 1 May, the FCA published a call for input, asking for feedback on how it should approach its review on the RDR and the FAMR. In its report, the regulator asked people to answer 24 questions, based largely on consumer needs, the provision of advice, and guidance services and market changes.

In an update published on Monday (22 July), the FCA revealed it had received 57 responses from consumer bodies, trade bodies and firms.

It said some of the main themes to have emerged so far included consumers being unable to access advice, the boundary between providing guidance and regulated advice not being clear, the improvement of consumer education on financial issues and more work needing to be done to incorporate technology into the market to help consumers.

As part of this RDR and FAMR review going forward, the financial watchdog said it would not be including work on defined benefit transfers, changes to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) award limits or changes to how the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) was funded. The FCA did not want to duplicate work in other areas, it explained.

'Work needs to be joined-up'

Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards was disappointed the regulator was not focusing on those areas as part of this work. "The FAMR was supposed to identify ways to close the advice gap, including how to remove unnecessary regulatory barriers and cost," he said.

"Post pension freedoms, the demand for face-to-face financial advice is greater than ever but changing the award limits for the FOS from £150,000 to £350,000 has increased the cost of regulated advice without considering the conflict with FAMR consumer objectives, or a broader solution to both professional indemnity insurance and FSCS.

"Over the next few months the FCA has confirmed it is planning to conduct additional research on the impact of the RDR and FAMR in order to produce a final report in 2020. It will review the impact of the increased ombudsman limit separately to this work. I believe this work needs to be joined-up."