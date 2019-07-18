COVER Excellence Awards 2019: Entry deadline is tomorrow!

Entries for both providers and intermediaries must be supplied by this Friday

The window for entries for both intermediaries and providers at this year's COVER Excellence Awards closes tomorrow (Friday 19 July).

The COVER Excellence Awards celebrate the firms and intermediaries that are leading the charge across the protection, life and health insurance space.

Spanning intermediaries and providers across 25 different categories this year, there are two new awards for 2019 - a Rising Star Award to commemorate an individual who is showing huge potential within the sector and a Diversity Award to celebrate the organisation most impressively championing workplace inclusivity from within. Entries for these two categories are open for general submission here.

Intermediaries can enter submissions here and the provider shortlist can be found here.

As usual, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will selected by a panel of top industry experts which can be found here.

This year, they will be announced at The Brewery on Thursday 10 October 2019 at our annual black-tie dinner event attended by leading industry figures.