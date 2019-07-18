UK public 'dangerously optimistic' about long-term illness

NHS should start national conversation about later life ill-health, says Social Market Foundation

Think tank Social Market Foundation (SMF) has today warned that the British public dangerously underestimates the medical risks associated with an ageing population.

It added that most people are over-optimistic about their chances of avoiding cancer, dementia and other serious conditions over the course of their lifetime.

Only 22% expect to experience cancer in their lifetime, SMF's ‘Health, Care and the 100-year life' report found, despite Cancer Research UK estimating that half of all people born after 1960 will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime.

Just 17% expect to suffer heart disease, while the British Heart Foundation estimates that heart and circulatory diseases cause 28% of all deaths in the UK.

The Alzheimer's Society expects 20% of people who live to 85 to develop dementia, however 11% of those polled said they think they might suffer from it.

Some 35% believe they will survive their entire lifetime without being affected by serious illness or a long-term condition.

The SMF has argued that the government and NHS need to start a national conversation to help educate the public about the long-term health impact of living longer.

It said the campaign should focus on the lesson learned from recent pensions policy, which saw successive governments encourage people to make more provision for their own income in later life.

Kathryn Petrie, SMF chief economist, said: "It's understandable that people prefer not to think about future illness, but there's a danger that many people just aren't prepared for the health challenges they are likely to face in later life, emotionally or financially.

"Leaders who want to prepare Britain for the future should be having an honest conversation with the public about the reality of 100-year-lives. It's great news that many of us will live for so long, but we should also be ready for the new challenges that might bring."

NHS

The survey also found that British people are pessimistic about the NHS' ability to respond to the needs of people living longer, even though health spending is set to rise from 7% of GDP to 13.8% by 2067/68.

More than half (57%) of those surveyed agreed or strongly agreed that ‘The NHS is not set up to deal with the challenges of an aging population,' and around one in five said they expected to make use of private healthcare to manage long-term conditions in later life. Nineteen percent said it would use a combination of NHS and private care, while 4% said they would use only private services.

A third of young people (under 35) said they expected to use private health services or a combination of both at some point.

"Despite recent commitments on NHS funding, many people don't believe the NHS will be there for all their health needs," said Kathryn Petrie. "As our lifespans increase, politicians may have to decide whether to devote even more public money to health services, or explore new models where people take greater responsibility for their own care."

Supported by AIG Life, the SMF 100 Year Life project surveyed 3,000 adults through Opinium.

Philip Willcock, AIG Life's chief executive officer, added: "It's a real worry that so many people in the UK are in denial about the illnesses they could face in their lifetime, when we should be celebrating the advances society has made towards a longer life. But if policy makers begin the education process now, we can help people to plan for the prospect of enjoying a 100-year life. This first report presented by the Social Market Foundation provides a great starting point from which to have that discussion."