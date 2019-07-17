Businesses will view sick pay proposals as 'burden'

Employers with large SSP bills will not be happy with additional losses, says Paul Avis

Many businesses will not welcome the costs of the government proposals which could see two million people on lower earnings made eligible for statutory sick pay (SSP), Canada Life Group Insurance marketing director Paul Avis has told COVER.

Employers with large SSP bills in the past received refunds under the SSP Threshold scheme however this was removed in 2014 to pay for the Fit for Work Service, which Avis said had since been "much scaled down".

He also added that SSP only provides £94.25 per week - paid for by employers for up to only 28 weeks - so only works as "a subsistence benefit for anyone earning decent money".

Avis said he believed businesses will no doubt view the proposals negatively. "So with neither employees happy nor employers, it is another illustration that something radical and positive needs to be done to support those who become long-term sick or disabled rather than constant tweaks to an already complicated benefits and payment system," he said.

Avid said that while industry has welcomed the consultation on SSP, it comes with a "cautionary tone".

"We have evidenced the affordability of group income protection, the fantastic return to work rates we achieve as insurers (our early intervention service shows an average duration of five to seven weeks where we are involved with 95% of service users not becoming claimants) and so once again will respond to the consultation with the same vigour and passion as we have done previously," he said. "But this time I think we need change through actions, rather than recommendations, and the acid test of this will be whether UK organisations really feel some real benefit, rather than just additional costs, from the large amount of work that will go into the consultation."

In summary, Avis said: "We are the experts, we can factually prove the benefits and our processes for retaining people with disabilities in the workplace are evidenced and so we will grasp the opportunity to show off once again, but more in hope than belief that UK employers and the workforce will feel real, tangible benefits when the consultation response is issued."