ONS: UK productivity continues to decrease

Sustained period of declining labour productivity represents a continuation of the UK's 'productivity puzzle'

Labour productivity, as measured by output per hour, was down 0.2% in Q1 2019, when compared to the same quarter in 2018, according to Office of National Statistic (ONS) figures. These findings make Q1 the third consecutive quarter of contraction for UK productivity.

According to the ONS, this sustained period of declining labour productivity represents a continuation of the UK's ‘productivity puzzle', with productivity since the economic downturn in 2008 growing more slowly than during the long period prior. Despite occasional periods of growth, this sustained general pattern contrasts with patterns following previous UK economic downturns, when productivity initially fell, but subsequently recovered and returned to the previous trend rate of growth.

However movements in productivity were found to vary between industries, with the services industry recording labour productivity growth of 0.2%, while manufacturing productivity growth reduced by 0.9%, compared with the same quarter in the previous year.

Paul Avis, marketing director at Canada Life Group Insurance, comments: "This comes as little surprise as the majority of advanced economies have experienced a slowdown in productivity growth since the 2008 financial crisis, becoming even more acute amid ongoing Brexit concerns and economic uncertainty in the UK.

"If we are to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and improve our productivity, we need to start with leadership. Our research shows that almost half of UK employees say their employer doesn't understand how to improve productivity, and a sixth feel poor management and lack of recognition is having a negative impact on their work.

"A further third say their productivity is affected by the impact economic uncertainty has on their wellbeing, and are battling stress, anxiety and depression. There are a raft of benefits employers can offer to support their employees such as Employee Assistance Programmes (‘EAPs'), which are provided with most group insurance solutions at no extra cost to the premiums paid and are a great tool to promote internally. A happy, healthy and engaged workforce that feels valued is the best combination to enhance productivity."