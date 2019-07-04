Video highlights from the Women in Financial Advice Awards 2019
Two-minute video
Last night we celebrated the great array of talented women in financial advice and the wider personal finance sector at the 2019 WIFA Awards
The second annual awards evening, which was attended by almost 500 people, raised more than £5,000 for charity PEAS - Promoting Equality in African Schools
The awards themeselves had attracted well over 1,100 nominations - a number that far surpassed the organisers' expectations. Those nominees were eventually whittled down to 28 shortlists totalling some 250 names.
It was then up to the 30-strong panel of judges to make some very difficult decisions to select the winners with the awards split into three broad categories - financial advice; wider financial services; and ‘open'.
You can watch the video of the gala dinner and awards at the London Bankside Hilton at the top of this page. The full list of the winners can be found here.
