Holloway Friendly launches CPD website for advisers

Online content to support advisers tailored depending on knowledge and experience

Holloway Friendly has launched a new website for advisers who sell, or want to sell, income protection (IP).

The website, which is called Kaleidoscope, will allow advisers to access tailored information and content across a range of topics, designed to help grow their IP business and support them in meeting CPD requirements.

Holloway Friendly believes the website is the first of its kind as it allows advisers to tailor their user experience based on their level of expertise. Advisers who have no experience selling income protection will have access to content that is suitable for beginners, whilst those who demonstrate a higher level of expertise will be provided with complex learning guides to further develop their skills.

CPD content

Once advisers have completed each module, their personalised progress bar will be updated and they can then re-classify their knowledge level which will unlock a new range of content, as well as new CPD materials.

Content includes guides, videos and downloads, covering topics designed to help advisers develop their sales skills and grow their IP business.

The learning materials have a suggested CPD allocation which advisers can claim once they are familiar with the content. There are over seven hours' worth of CPD content which advisers can use to meet their IDD requirements.

The CPD Centre will enable users to monitor the number of minutes they've completed in each section of the website which they can also print off for their records.

'Learning tool'

Georgia d'Esterre, head of marketing at Holloway Friendly, commented: "Kaleidoscope is an innovative and tailored website which provides advisers with the latest thinking within the income protection industry, alongside practical learning tools to help them meet their CPD requirements."

"The fact that advisers can choose their own knowledge level and work through that content at their own pace and then access new content when they're ready, is a great way to help advisers grow their business, support more clients and meet their own professional development needs."

"We hope Kaleidoscope will help hundreds of advisers with their income protection journey and we will be frequently updating it to keep up with the ever-changing industry."

