COVER magazine supports Pride

Incisive Media turns its famous frog logo rainbow to reinforce our commitment to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion

Once again, COVER magazine and its publishing house Incisive Media are proud to support the month of Pride, including the lead up to the famous Pride in London parade on Saturday 6 July.

As a business we continue to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people regardless of their social background, age, sex, ethnicity, religion/belief or disability and to make use of their talents.

Emma Cutbill, head of HR said: "We believe that by encouraging people to be themselves, they will be the best version they can be and in turn will be happier, more productive and engaged."

COVER, alongside its sister brands (Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions), has adopted a rainbow stripe on the site and the Incisive Media logo will be rainbow from 24 June until Sunday 7 July following the historic Pride in London Festival. The company's office reception will carry the Pride rainbow with the words ‘All Souls welcome'

Incisive is continually looking for opportunities to promote and support equality and inclusion within the workplace and are proud to have LGBT Great supporting one of its Investment Week awards programmes later this year. Similar partnerships will be announced in the future.