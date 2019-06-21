Mercer Marsh Benefits launches online employee benefits platform for UK SMEs

Elect Engage will allow businesses to access rates for insurance quotes and manage employee data

Mercer Marsh Benefits has launched an employee benefits platform in a bid to allow small- and medium- sized enterprises (SMEs) to purchase and manage employee benefits programmes.

The solution - called Elect Engage - will allow businesses to access rates for insurance quotes and benefits, as well as manage employee data, all in one place.

In addition to simplifying the process for HR professionals, the service also provides employees with 24-hour access to information on their benefits - and aims to enhance their understanding and engagement with the perks available to them.

Mercer Marsh Benefits UK leader Tony Wood said: "As the volume of daily tasks continues to soar for HR professionals and small businesses, streamlined tools to ease the burden of benefits management are crucial to driving employee engagement and in turn, productivity.

"Many employees remain unaware of the vast array of benefits available to them. Elect Engage provides a direct link between employees and their benefits, while also easing the daily administration and management for the employer. The platform brings together the best of our benefits in one place for the mutual benefit of businesses and their workforces."

Mercer's platform is powered by Bob, a HR tech platform that helps high-growth companies engage with their employees and develop their culture.