AXA PPP to offer SMEs one-year free access to virtual GP service

Online private GP service provided by Doctor Care Anywhere

AXA PPP healthcare is offering new SME customers 12 months' free access to its online private GP service, [email protected], provided by Doctor Care Anywhere.

Existing SME clients can also take advantage of the offer when they renew their AXA PPP healthcare cover.

The health insurer announced a similar offer earlier this year, providing free access to the GP service for large corporates.

Like many other virtual GP services, [email protected] provides access to private GP appointments, which can be booked outside of regular GP hours. Members can order prescriptions direct to their door and [email protected] GPs can arrange referrals to private specialists via AXA PPP. [email protected] is delivered by Doctor Care Anywhere, a doctor founded company, regulated by the Care Quality Commission.

Head of intermediary marketing for AXA PPP healthcare, Nicola Mohns, said: "We know how disruptive having to take time off work to see a GP can be. That's why we're offering [email protected], free of charge, to all our SME customers."

"It'll enable their people to see a GP, online or by phone, when they want to, for earlier conversations about their health, and even quicker access to the treatment they need."

Members can redeem the offer from AXA PPP healthcare's online retail service, AXA Active Plus.

Advisers with agreements with AXA PPP healthcare can contact their account manager for more information.